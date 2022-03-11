https://sputniknews.com/20220311/hate-crime-hoax-1093793599.html

Hate Crime Hoax

Hate Crime Hoax

On Thursday, a Cook County Circuit Court sentenced US actor Jussie Smollett to 150 days behind bars and 30 months of probation for falsely reporting to... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

jussie smollett

hate crime

staged attack

actor

Attorneys for Jussie Smollett, 39, plan to appeal the former "Empire" star's sentence, following claims that the court "made numerous trial errors leading up to the trial and during the pendency of the trial." Smollett, who was immediately taken to jail after his Thursday sentencing, will remain behind bars during the appeal, per Cook County Circuit Judge James Linn. The 39-year-old initially claimed that two men left a noose around his neck after a brutal assault involving chemicals and the hurling of homophobic and racist slurs. While it is now known that the alleged attack in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood did not take place as described, a representative for Smollett told CNN that "everything is up in the air" regarding a possible return to TV and film.

