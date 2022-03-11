https://sputniknews.com/20220311/half-of-the-delusion-is-clear-rest-will-be-cleared-soon-samajwadi-party-chief-on-bjps-win-1093764453.html

'Half of the Delusion is Clear, Rest Will Be Cleared Soon': Samajwadi Party Chief on BJP's Win

'Half of the Delusion is Clear, Rest Will Be Cleared Soon': Samajwadi Party Chief on BJP's Win

The results of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections were declared on Thursday, with the BJP registering an impressive victory. Yogi Adityanath will be... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T11:34+0000

2022-03-11T11:34+0000

2022-03-11T11:34+0000

india

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

yogi adityanath

narendra modi

narendra modi

politics

politics

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093775376_0:171:3032:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_addeae4adb029a8f1dc0c2ddf0752ad3.jpg

A day after being defeated in assembly polls in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) main rival, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, has taken a jab at the victorious organisation, saying "their delusion will be cleared in a few days". Yadav is a former Uttar Pradesh state chief and his party is set to be the main opposition in the legislative assembly once again.On Friday, Yadav expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for supporting his party and said that his organisation showed that the BJP's seats in the assembly can be lowered.In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav gracefully accepted the mandate as he said: "I thank the people of Uttar Pradesh from the bottom of my heart for a two-and-a-half fold increase in the number of seats and one-and-a-half fold surge in vote share".Taking a jab at the federally ruling BJP's win the in the state polls, he remarked on Twitter: "We have shown that the seats of the BJP can be reduced. This will continue. Half of their delusion is already clear while the rest will be cleared in a few days. We will continue to fight for the interest of people".The BJP and its allies won a total of 273 out of the 403 seats in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh. However, the numbers are lower when compared to the 2017 state assembly elections when the party managed to win 312 seats and unseated the Samajwadi Party government.The Akhilesh Yadav-led party won 111 seats on its own and the alliance led by it posted a victory in 125 constituencies. This was a jump of 73 from its showing in the 2017 election.In terms of vote share, the Samajwadi Party managed to get 32 percent versus the BJP's 41 percent.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), yogi adityanath, narendra modi, narendra modi, politics, politics, politics, politics, uttar pradesh, elections, elections, elections