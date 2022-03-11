https://sputniknews.com/20220311/grimes-elon-musk-at-times-lives-below-poverty-line-has-no-income-for-humanitys-sake-1093789542.html

Grimes: Elon Musk At Times Lives 'Below Poverty Line', Has 'No Income' for Humanity's Sake

Grimes: Elon Musk At Times Lives 'Below Poverty Line', Has 'No Income' for Humanity's Sake

Musk and the musician dated for some three years before allegedly calling it quits in late 2021, having welcomed a baby boy in 2020. Grimes also revealed in... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T22:01+0000

2022-03-11T22:01+0000

2022-03-11T22:00+0000

us

society

elon musk

grimes

poverty

billionaire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093791669_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c26949685c65d6be33e668269a4ebb65.jpg

According to former lover and pop music artist Grimes, Elon Musk may have "no income" from his projects and says "a lot of stupid s**t" at times, but he is doing so for the sake of humanity. In an interview with Vanity Fair published earlier this week, Grimes, aka Claire Boucher, who resides in Austin, Texas, claimed that the Tesla founder "might say a lot of stupid s**t" but ultimately he is right in what he does. Apparently, the singer was talking about a SpaceX goal to colonize Mars in five years, as well as his SpaceX Starship rockets to transport humans to a future space colony millions of miles from Earth.The 33-year-old pop diva, talking about living together with boyfriend Musk in Los Angeles, told the outlet that the austerity of the richest man on the planet led to the point that he refused to buy a new mattress after their's developed a hole. All this despite numerous rumors that she walked in golden slippers.The musician stressed that the world-famous billionaire "does not live like a billionaire."According to Forbes, Musk is currently the world's second-wealthiest person, with a reported net worth of some $219 billion, as of Friday.Grimes reportedly did not mention her former lover by name explicitly but, according to Vanity Fair, the interview at some points was specifically about him.She added by emphasizing some of the controversial antics by her baby's father, that “we f**k up. We’re all gonna do bad things in our life. We’re all gonna do stupid things."In addition to admitting in the interview that the on-and-off couple had had a second child, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, and that both Grimes and Musk, 50, "always" wanted "at least three or four", the singer noted the complex nature of their relationship.When asked whether she was pleased with the current state of their relationship, Grimes responded positively, adding that "this is the best it’s ever been.... We just need to be free."On Thursday, however, Grimes tweeted that by the time of publication of the interview, they had parted ways, "again."Is Grimes Dating Whistleblower Chelsea Manning?Adding to the piquancy of the "fluid" relationship is Friday's Page Six tabloid piece, whose unnamed sources say the singer is currently in a relationship with Chelsea Manning, notorious for leaking some 750,000 classified US Army documents to WikiLeaks.According to the report, in recent months, the two have been communicating via Twitter, with some posts implying that they are dating. Manning, 34, has "liked" a number of Grimes-related tweets, including the news of the singer's Vanity Fair cover story.In the early 2010s, Manning, a former US soldier, made headlines for leaking to WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of classified papers documenting US war crimes. She was found guilty of 20 offenses, including six violations of the Espionage Act, and was sentenced to 35 years in jail. After serving seven years in prison, former US President Barack Obama commuted Manning's remaining sentence in January 2017.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220311/singer-grimes-says-she-and-elon-musk-had-a-second-child-reveals-babys-name-1093766086.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, society, elon musk, grimes, poverty, billionaire