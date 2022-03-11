https://sputniknews.com/20220311/grimes-elon-musk-at-times-lives-below-poverty-line-has-no-income-for-humanitys-sake-1093789542.html
Grimes: Elon Musk At Times Lives 'Below Poverty Line', Has 'No Income' for Humanity's Sake
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Musk and the musician dated for some three years before allegedly calling it quits in late 2021, having welcomed a baby boy in 2020. Grimes also revealed in the interview, however, that despite the rumors, she and Musk had a second child, a girl, in December 2021.
According to former lover and pop music artist Grimes, Elon Musk may have "no income" from his projects and says "a lot of stupid s**t" at times, but he is doing so for the sake of humanity.
In an interview with Vanity Fair
published earlier this week, Grimes, aka Claire Boucher, who resides in Austin, Texas, claimed that the Tesla founder "might say a lot of stupid s**t" but ultimately he is right in what he does.
Apparently, the singer was talking about a SpaceX goal to colonize Mars in five years, as well as his SpaceX Starship rockets to transport humans to a future space colony millions of miles from Earth.
"The Mars project is hard. There’s no income for it. There’s no way for it to make money,” she said of her lover's aspirations. "It’s for the benefit of humanity, and it’s dangerous and it’s expensive, and people are like, He’s hoarding money! No, he’s spending everything on R&D."
The 33-year-old pop diva, talking about living together with boyfriend Musk in Los Angeles, told the outlet that the austerity of the richest man on the planet led to the point that he refused to buy a new mattress after their's developed a hole. All this despite numerous rumors that she walked in golden slippers.
“Like, bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress," Grimes told the interviewer, adding that Musk allegedly offered they swap his mattress for the one she had in her own house.
The musician stressed that the world-famous billionaire "does not live like a billionaire."
"Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?" she suggested.
According to Forbes,
Musk is currently the world's second-wealthiest person, with a reported net worth of some $219 billion, as of Friday.
Grimes reportedly did not mention her former lover by name explicitly but, according to Vanity Fair, the interview at some points was specifically about him.
"We live in this society right now where people expect everyone to behave right, and talk right,” she is quoted as saying about Musk's eccentricity and public perception. "You have these manifestations of genius, but then you want them to behave normally—but the reason they’re like that is because they’re so disconnected from correct behavior."
She added by emphasizing some of the controversial antics by her baby's father, that “we f**k up. We’re all gonna do bad things in our life. We’re all gonna do stupid things."
In addition to admitting in the interview that the on-and-off couple had had a second child, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, and that both Grimes and Musk, 50, "always" wanted "at least three or four", the singer noted the complex nature of their relationship.
"There’s no real word for it," she said. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."
When asked whether she was pleased with the current state of their relationship, Grimes responded positively, adding that "this is the best it’s ever been.... We just need to be free."
On Thursday, however, Grimes tweeted that by the time of publication of the interview, they had parted ways
, "again."
“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” Grimes tweeted. She did not elaborate as to the definition of the "Mission."
Is Grimes Dating Whistleblower Chelsea Manning?
Adding to the piquancy of the "fluid" relationship is Friday's Page Six tabloid piece,
whose unnamed sources say the singer is currently in a relationship with Chelsea Manning, notorious for leaking some 750,000 classified US Army documents to WikiLeaks.
According to the report, in recent months, the two have been communicating via Twitter, with some posts implying that they are dating.
"They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” an undisclosed source is quoted in the report as saying. “They’ve been living together in Austin.”
Manning, 34, has "liked" a number of Grimes-related tweets, including the news of the singer's Vanity Fair cover story.
In the early 2010s, Manning, a former US soldier, made headlines for leaking to WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of classified papers documenting US war crimes. She was found guilty of 20 offenses, including six violations of the Espionage Act, and was sentenced to 35 years in jail. After serving seven years in prison, former US President Barack Obama commuted Manning's remaining sentence in January 2017.
