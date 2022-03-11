https://sputniknews.com/20220311/gop-rep-calls-zelensky-thug-blasts-evil-ukraine-govt-for-pushing-misinformation-on-us-1093777505.html

GOP Rep Calls Zelensky 'Thug', Blasts 'Evil' Ukraine Gov't for 'Pushing Misinformation' on US

11.03.2022

Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has put forth a description of the Ukrainian government and President Volodymyr Zelensky that does not fall in line with usual American sentiments about the Ukrainian officials these days.Cawthorn was caught on camera, calling Zelensky a "thug", and slamming his government as "incredibly evil". It was not clear where and when the video was filmed.After swiftly receiving a wave of condemnation over his statements, including from his fellow Republicans, Cawthorn took to Twitter, this time to slam the Russian president. He also shared an article titled "World War Reddit", that, among other things, said that "the vast majority of West-facing misinformation in this conflict [between Russia and Ukraine] has poured out of Ukraine". In particular. it pointed to reports about the alleged Ukrainian jet dubbed "Ghost of Kiev" that has purportedly downed 6 Russian planes all on its own, and the infamous "Snake Island massacre" where all the "heroically dead" Ukrainian soldiers turned out to be alive.According to Cawthorn, "propaganda is being used to entice America into another war"."I do not want Americans dying because emotions pushed us into a conflict", he said.The United States said it does not plan to send American troops to Ukraine, where Russia launched a military operation in late February to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" its neighbour. This sentiment was echoed by the NATO alliance, who said that it does not view itself as a party to the conflict.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

