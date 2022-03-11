https://sputniknews.com/20220311/fact-check-of-the-year-some-us-media-fall-for-satirical-piece-on-biden-selling-alaska-to-russia-1093780018.html

Fact Check of the Year: Some US Media Fall for Satirical Piece on Biden 'Selling Alaska' to Russia

Fact Check of the Year: Some US Media Fall for Satirical Piece on Biden 'Selling Alaska' to Russia

The Babylon Bee is a popular American media outlet that specialises in satirical articles. One might know what to expect from the outlet when they read its... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-11T14:23+0000

2022-03-11T14:23+0000

2022-03-11T14:23+0000

viral

us

biden

alaska

satire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090289810_0:0:3144:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_8d0267c08b0b59ca83a1b4e74b4ed9a3.jpg

First things first: US President Joe Biden did not sell Alaska back to Russia, even though satire outlet The Babylon Bee reported about it earlier in the week.However, the outlet's specialisation does not seem to have been obvious enough for USA Today, which decided to roll out a fact-check on the "sale". After dedicating an extensive article to breaking down the claim of Biden selling Alaska "back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again", USA Today predictably concluded that it was satire.Their work was praised by The Babylon Bee as well.Now that it is known for sure that Joe Biden did not sell Alaska to Russia, netizens felt great relief and expressed as much online.Some users even thought about their career prospects.Earlier in the week, Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. The US president warned that the decision could impact the already high energy prices in the United States.In January, the Biden administration reversed a Trump-era policy that allowed new oil development in vast areas of Arctic Alaska land in order to "ensure balance on America's public lands and waters to benefit current and future generations".Now that the United States has found itself on the brink of an energy crisis, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy criticised the Biden administration for failing to use the land to extract the necessary resources at a time when Russia is taking out "massive amounts" of Arctic oil and gas.According to Norwegian energy research company Rystad Energy's estimations as of February 2021, Alaska's remaining recoverable oil reserves are around 23.3 billion barrels of oil and condensates.Back in 1867, Alaska was a Russian territory, with the United States purchasing it from Russia for a price of $7.2 million.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, us, biden, alaska, satire