Previously, EU politicians issued a statement expressing their support for Ukraine, pledging to reduce the bloc’s energy dependence - in particular on Russian... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Versailles, France, as a press conference on the final day of an EU informal summit is underway.The heads of EU nations and governments met for a two-day meeting on 10 Mach to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, as well as European sovereignty, ways to reduce the energy dependence of the bloc, and the creation of a new growth and investment model.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
EU Leaders Hold Press Conference on Final Day of Versailles Summit
Previously, EU politicians issued a statement expressing their support for Ukraine, pledging to reduce the bloc’s energy dependence - in particular on Russian gas, oil, and coal.
Sputnik is live from Versailles, France, as a press conference on the final day of an EU informal summit is underway.
The heads of EU nations and governments met for a two-day meeting on 10 Mach to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, as well as European sovereignty, ways to reduce the energy dependence of the bloc, and the creation of a new growth and investment model.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!