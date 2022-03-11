https://sputniknews.com/20220311/emotional-pro-war-propaganda-conveniently-leaves-out-neo-nazis-1093759655.html

Emotional Pro-War Propaganda Conveniently Leaves Out Neo-Nazis

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sameena Rahman, staff writer for Breaking the Chains Magazine to discuss the intensified sanctions regime enacted by the United States against Russia, the devastating effect that these sanctions are having on both the American and Russian working class despite the insistence of the Biden administration that they are targeted, the benefit that politicians and corporations are enjoying from these sanctions as they squeeze every last cent out of working and poor people, and the attempts of politicians to disguise the divergent interests of the working and ruling classes under the guise of patriotism and so-called solidarity with Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. He’s also a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the potential effects of the Ukraine conflict and ensuing sanctions on US hegemony in the global economy and China’s rising, how the dollarization of the global economy allows the US to leverage its hegemony to extract more resources from the global south, what Yoon Seok-yeol’s victory in the south Korean presidential election and the danger his presidency presents in the US cold war drive against China, and his disturbing vision for Korea and East Asia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the House or Representatives dropping COVID aid from its recently passed spending bill in favor of giving even more money for the Pentagon and military aid for Ukraine than the Biden administration asked for, other provisions in this bill that highlight the anti-human priorities of the US government, how this bill fits into the war frenzy whipped by the mainstream media and politicians, and what this anti-Russia hysteria may mean for the movement to defund the Pentagon.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the stark difference in the mainstream media’s attention to Ukraine compared to its attention to the ongoing and US-created crisis in Afghanistan and how that fits into the war drive, the mainstream ignorance of the role of the Azov battalion and other neo-Nazi groups in the political apparatus of Ukraine, and the partisan and racial unity of the ruling class in maintaining the American empire.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

