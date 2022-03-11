https://sputniknews.com/20220311/congress-sends-federal-anti-lynching-bill-to-biden-after-122-year-long-fight-1093790845.html

Congress Sends Federal Anti-Lynching Bill to Biden After 122-Year-Long Fight

On Monday, the US Senate unanimously voted to pass the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, named after a 14-year-old Black boy who in 1955 was tortured and murdered in Mississippi by a group of white men. Till’s brutal murder shocked the world and helped spark a mass movement that a decade later forced an end to formal racial apartheid in the United States informally known as the “Jim Crow” system.A week earlier, the House passed it by a vote of 422-3; the three lawmakers who voted against it were Republican representatives Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Chip Roy (R-TX).“Perpetrators of lynching got away with murder time and time again - in most cases, they were never even brought to trial. […] Today, we correct this historic and abhorrent injustice,” he said.Between 1882 and 1968, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) recorded 4,743 lynchings in the United States. The group notes that other sources have reached different totals, due to the difficulty in tracking and verifying the killings. Many historians believe the reported tallies to be well below the true number of murders.The vast majority of the killings happened in the American South, where white aristocrats staged an armed rebellion in the 1860s in defense of the legal enslavement of Black Americans, whose labor formed the basis of the cotton-export economy. After the rebellious Confederacy of states was defeated in 1865 and Congress banned private slavery, a brief attempt by radical Republicans to eradicate the legacy of inequality between Black and white Americans was curbed by a resurgent white supremacist movement, which reestablished an apartheid system that persisted until 1965.The first attempt to ban lynching was in 1900 in a bill introduced by Rep. George Henry White (R-NC), the last of more than a dozen Black congressmen who took office during the Reconstruction era. When he left office in 1901, there wasn’t a single sitting Black congressman until 1929. The bill was killed by the Judiciary Committee, despite a huge petition delivered by White that called for outlawing lynching and creating a “Central Detective Bureau” to record and investigate information in support of lynching prosecutions.Another notable attempt came in 1918, when Missouri Republican Rep. Leonidas Dyer introduced a bill that was passed by the House but stalled in the Senate thanks to the filibuster rule, which conservatives successfully deployed for decades to block progressive legislation. Recent stonewalling of Biden’s political agenda by Republican senators has aroused calls to repeal the filibuster rule.The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, the purported final iteration of an anti-lynching bill, was first introduced in 2018. During the 2020 George Floyd protests, when millions of Americans poured into the streets to demand an end to anti-Black police violence and killings, as well as lynchings by vigilantes, progress on the bill was stalled by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who claimed it was “overly broad,” demanding an amendment be added to ensure it "would apply the criminal penalties for lynching only and not for other crimes." The version passed this week contains Paul’s proposed changes, and the Republican Kentucky senator voted in favor of its passage.

