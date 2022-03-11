https://sputniknews.com/20220311/chinas-lenovo-says-maintaining-operations-in-russia-as-usual-1093892941.html
China's Lenovo Says Maintaining Operations in Russia As Usual
China's Lenovo Says Maintaining Operations in Russia As Usual
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese company Lenovo, the world's top producer of personal computers, told Sputnik on Friday that its stores in Russia are operating as... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T15:20+0000
2022-03-11T15:20+0000
2022-03-15T10:51+0000
tech
russia
china
lenovo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083020991_0:0:3311:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_b832bb03371de1f8c834881de1048f4c.jpg
"At present, Lenovo's stores in Russia operate as usual. In addition, in order to ensure 150 employees in Russia work is the same as it has always been, Lenovo has made great efforts in salary payment and other aspect," the company's spokespersons said.Shortly after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, a Belarusian media outlet reported that Lenovo alongside other technological giants Intel and Dell pulled out of Russia, halting electronics supplies to the country. Those claims triggered severe criticism of Lenovo in China, as the company had refused to comment on the reports.Lenovo is Russia's leading vendor of personal computers, occupying 21.7% of the Russian market, with American HP Inc. coming second with 20.6% and Taiwan-based Acer and Asus accounting for 16.5% and 14.7% of the market, respectively.Starting from 24 February, over 330 companies announced intention to terminate or restrict their operations in Russia, including electronics producers such as Apple, Dell, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung and Sony.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083020991_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02fddb1c356086d7c65b9a6ab232915a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tech, russia, china, lenovo
China's Lenovo Says Maintaining Operations in Russia As Usual
15:20 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 15.03.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese company Lenovo, the world's top producer of personal computers, told Sputnik on Friday that its stores in Russia are operating as usual, dismissing reports it has halted supplies to the country.
"At present, Lenovo's stores in Russia operate as usual. In addition, in order to ensure 150 employees in Russia work is the same as it has always been, Lenovo has made great efforts in salary payment and other aspect," the company's spokespersons said.
Shortly after Russia launched
a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, a Belarusian media outlet reported that Lenovo alongside other technological giants Intel and Dell pulled out of Russia, halting electronics supplies to the country. Those claims triggered severe criticism of Lenovo in China, as the company had refused to comment on the reports.
Lenovo
is Russia's leading vendor of personal computers, occupying 21.7% of the Russian market, with American HP Inc. coming second with 20.6% and Taiwan-based Acer and Asus accounting for 16.5% and 14.7% of the market, respectively.
Starting from 24 February, over 330 companies announced intention to terminate or restrict their operations in Russia, including electronics producers such as Apple, Dell, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung and Sony.