Biden Reportedly Vetoed Delivery of Polish MiG-29 Jets to Ukraine to Avoid Causing Wider War

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden vetoed Poland's proposal to send Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in order to avoid provoking Russia to... 11.03.2022

The report, citing the White House, said that the US decision to deny Polish MiG-29 jets to Ukraine came directly from Biden.The United States has provided Ukraine with other weapons and assistance such as anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, the report said.Earlier on Friday, Biden said the United States would defend the territory of NATO member states against an attack from Russia but that delivering the NATO-member's fighter jest to Ukraine could lead to World War III. He also ruled out entering the war over Ukraine.According to earlier reports, the US did not approve of Poland's idea of transferring fighter jets to the US authority and sending them to Ukraine from the US and NATO airbase in Germany, believing that this would lead to an escalation of the current conflict. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that the transfer of other types of weapons is different from the provision of combat aircraft "that could cross a border and actually conduct operations on Russian soil."Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend themselves against attack by Ukrainian military assets. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that their special military operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. Two weeks into the special military operation, Moscow released a statement asserting that Ukrainian troops were using terrorist methods, such as shielding behind civilians and positioning weaponry in civilian quarters.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

