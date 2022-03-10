https://sputniknews.com/20220310/white-house-press-secretary-psaki-holds-briefing-1093754979.html

White House Press Secretary Psaki Holds Briefing

White House Press Secretary Psaki Holds Briefing

The US issued a ban on importing energy resources such as oil, gas, and coal from Russia over the country's special operation in Ukraine, which Washington... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing in Washington on 10 March on the latest events in the world and the US response to them.The briefing comes following another round of anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the US. Washington specifically banned Russian sales of energy resources to the country. Moscow responded that it would find new markets for its resources, with its oil exports to the US not exceeding 1-2% of its total crude exports.

