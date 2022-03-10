https://sputniknews.com/20220310/white-house-press-secretary-psaki-holds-briefing-1093754979.html
The US issued a ban on importing energy resources such as oil, gas, and coal from Russia over the country's special operation in Ukraine, which Washington... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing in Washington on 10 March on the latest events in the world and the US response to them.The briefing comes following another round of anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the US. Washington specifically banned Russian sales of energy resources to the country. Moscow responded that it would find new markets for its resources, with its oil exports to the US not exceeding 1-2% of its total crude exports.
The US issued a ban on importing energy resources such as oil, gas, and coal from Russia over the country's special operation in Ukraine, which Washington calls an "invasion". The ban, however, reportedly excludes uranium imports, on which American nuclear plants are heavily reliant.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing in Washington on 10 March on the latest events in the world and the US response to them.
The briefing comes following another round of anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the US. Washington specifically banned Russian sales of energy resources to the country. Moscow responded that it would find new markets for its resources, with its oil exports to the US not exceeding 1-2% of its total crude exports.