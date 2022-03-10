https://sputniknews.com/20220310/video-speaking-in-poland-harris-needs-to-check-notes-to-know-where-shes-standing-1093757451.html

Video: Speaking in Poland, Harris Needs to Check Notes to Know Where She's Standing

Video: Speaking in Poland, Harris Needs to Check Notes to Know Where She's Standing

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Poland on Thursday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Speaking in Poland on the situation in Ukraine, US Vice President Kamala Harris apparently had trouble remembering where she was exactly, as users mocked her when she had to check her notes to continue her speech."I am here... standing here... on the northern flank... on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment, what is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles," Harris said.The fact that she still confused the flanks, even after catching up with her notes, amused users even more.Some users even had their own expectations of what Harris - who is already no stranger to being mocked over her awkward choice of words when it comes to the Ukrainian crisis - could have said.Others wondered how the vice president even managed to become a lawyer.Harris was earlier ridiculed over her "layman's terms" explanation of the conflict in Ukraine, with many users suggesting that her view of the crisis was "childish". Her boss, US President Joe Biden, has also come under fire for a couple of Ukraine-related gaffes: particularly, he called Ukrainians "the Iranian people" during his State of the Union address.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

