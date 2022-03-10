https://sputniknews.com/20220310/us-funded-biological-weapons-labs-found-in-ukraine-iran-deal-down-to-the-wire-1093730752.html

US-Funded Biological Weapons Labs Found in Ukraine; Iran Deal Down to the Wire

US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland admitted that the US has funded "biological research facilities" in Ukraine. 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

US-Funded Biological Weapons Labs Found in Ukraine; Iran Deal Down to the Wire U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland admitted that the US has funded "biological research facilities" in Ukraine.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss bio labs in Ukraine. US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland admitted that the US has funded "biological research facilities" in Ukraine. Nuland claimed that if there is a biological attack, she is 100% sure that it's Russia.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. COVID long-haulers are struggling to get disability benefits. Also, some US government agencies are running out of funding.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss President Biden's ban on Russian oil. Democrats are embracing a risky strategy as gas prices skyrocket. Also, global markets shudder as the Russian sanctions increase.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, joins us to discuss international relations. Middle Eastern leaders seem to be shunning US President Biden as they still elect to receive phone calls from Russian President Putin. Also, President Maduro argues that the conflict in Ukraine could spread to other regions.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkey is hosting diplomats for Ukraine-Russia peace talks. Also, the Iran nuclear deal awaits a final decision.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss legal cases. We discuss the hidden costs of police misconduct. This includes massive lawsuits, efforts for retraining, and new equipment such as body cameras.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media. We discuss Patrick Lawrence's latest article in which he discusses the reality that propaganda is war-waged against domestic populations.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the hypocrisy and double standards evidenced by the response to the Ukraine crisis. Palestinian rights advocates have criticized US lawmakers for pushing severe sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis while failing to act against blatant violations of international law by Israel.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

