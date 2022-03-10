https://sputniknews.com/20220310/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-presser-after-talks-with-ukrainian-counterpart-in-turkey-1093738511.html
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey
The talks take place amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country, which Moscow started after the... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-10T09:59+0000
2022-03-10T09:59+0000
2022-03-10T10:01+0000
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093738706_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d0fcbabe60697ea6d6bd8d441937a55b.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitriy Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093738706_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7b741c3193339aa92e8fc2b49a11e14a.jpg
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey
2022-03-10T09:59+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, видео
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey
09:59 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 10.03.2022) Subscribe
The talks take place amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country, which Moscow started after the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian forces.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitriy Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!