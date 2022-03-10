International
BREAKING: Russia-Ukraine Talks in Belarus Have No Alternatives, Russian FM Lavrov Says
russia
ukraine
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitriy Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser After Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey
09:59 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 10.03.2022)
The talks take place amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country, which Moscow started after the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian forces.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitriy Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
