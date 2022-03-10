https://sputniknews.com/20220310/russian-community-coordinating-council-head-branson-calls-us-charges-against-her-absurd-1093734662.html

Russian Community Coordinating Council Head Branson Calls US Charges Against Her Absurd

Russian Community Coordinating Council Head Branson Calls US Charges Against Her Absurd

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Russian Community Coordinating Council (RCCC) in the US, Elena Branson, has told Sputnik that the charges brought by... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T06:49+0000

2022-03-10T06:49+0000

2022-03-10T07:10+0000

us

russia

charges

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d0af296d04a62b02f9e6c28a24c6d91.jpg

Earlier this week, the US Justice Department said that a New York federal court had unsealed charges against the dual US-Russian national for allegedly acting as an illegal foreign agent of Russia without registering with the US government.The RCCC head said that she had been actively involved in the life of the Russian community in the United States over the past 10 years and partaken in various projects to preserve the Russian language and the cultural and historical heritage of Russian Americans, as well as the development of humanitarian ties and dialogue between citizens of the two countries.When asked whether she considers the US charges to be part of a campaign against Russia, she replied in the affirmative.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, charges