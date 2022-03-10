https://sputniknews.com/20220310/russian-community-coordinating-council-head-branson-calls-us-charges-against-her-absurd-1093734662.html
Russian Community Coordinating Council Head Branson Calls US Charges Against Her Absurd
Russian Community Coordinating Council Head Branson Calls US Charges Against Her Absurd
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Russian Community Coordinating Council (RCCC) in the US, Elena Branson, has told Sputnik that the charges brought by... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-10T06:49+0000
2022-03-10T06:49+0000
2022-03-10T07:10+0000
us
russia
charges
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d0af296d04a62b02f9e6c28a24c6d91.jpg
Earlier this week, the US Justice Department said that a New York federal court had unsealed charges against the dual US-Russian national for allegedly acting as an illegal foreign agent of Russia without registering with the US government.The RCCC head said that she had been actively involved in the life of the Russian community in the United States over the past 10 years and partaken in various projects to preserve the Russian language and the cultural and historical heritage of Russian Americans, as well as the development of humanitarian ties and dialogue between citizens of the two countries.When asked whether she considers the US charges to be part of a campaign against Russia, she replied in the affirmative.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_432:0:3163:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8766580cfc0578e27c035288721fb77b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia, charges
Russian Community Coordinating Council Head Branson Calls US Charges Against Her Absurd
06:49 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 07:10 GMT 10.03.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Russian Community Coordinating Council (RCCC) in the US, Elena Branson, has told Sputnik that the charges brought by Washington against her are absurd and far-fetched.
Earlier this week, the US Justice Department said that a New York federal court had unsealed charges against the dual US-Russian national for allegedly acting as an illegal foreign agent of Russia without registering with the US government.
"I consider the accusations that were brought against me to be baseless, absurd and far-fetched", Branson said.
The RCCC head said that she had been actively involved in the life of the Russian community in the United States over the past 10 years and partaken in various projects to preserve the Russian language and the cultural and historical heritage of Russian Americans, as well as the development of humanitarian ties and dialogue between citizens of the two countries.
"My public activities were open, transparent and non-political, and information about all ongoing events was published on websites and social networks," she added.
When asked whether she considers the US charges to be part of a campaign against Russia, she replied in the affirmative.