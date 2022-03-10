https://sputniknews.com/20220310/russia-will-no-longer-participate-in-council-of-europe---foreign-ministry-1093735238.html

Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Moscow will no longer participate in Council of Europe sessions. 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Moscow will no longer participate in Council of Europe sessions."Unfriendly to Russia, EU and NATO states, abusing their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), continue destroying the Council as well as the common humanitarian and legal expanse in Europe", the ministry said in a statement.

