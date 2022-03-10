International
BREAKING: Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Moscow will no longer participate in Council of Europe sessions. 10.03.2022
2022-03-10T07:11+0000
2022-03-10T07:20+0000
russia
"Unfriendly to Russia, EU and NATO states, abusing their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), continue destroying the Council as well as the common humanitarian and legal expanse in Europe", the ministry said in a statement.
russia

Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry

07:11 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 10.03.2022)
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Moscow will no longer participate in Council of Europe sessions.
"Unfriendly to Russia, EU and NATO states, abusing their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), continue destroying the Council as well as the common humanitarian and legal expanse in Europe", the ministry said in a statement.
