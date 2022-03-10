https://sputniknews.com/20220310/russia-will-no-longer-participate-in-council-of-europe---foreign-ministry-1093735238.html
Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Moscow will no longer participate in Council of Europe sessions. 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-10T07:11+0000
2022-03-10T07:11+0000
2022-03-10T07:20+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093735238.jpg?1646896830
The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Moscow will no longer participate in Council of Europe sessions."Unfriendly to Russia, EU and NATO states, abusing their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), continue destroying the Council as well as the common humanitarian and legal expanse in Europe", the ministry said in a statement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
07:11 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 10.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Moscow will no longer participate in Council of Europe sessions.
"Unfriendly to Russia, EU and NATO states, abusing their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), continue destroying the Council as well as the common humanitarian and legal expanse in Europe", the ministry said in a statement.