Russia-Ukraine Talks in Belarus Have No Alternatives, Russian FM Lavrov Says

Moscow and Kiev have held three rounds of talks in Belarus since the start of the special operation by the Russian armed forces to demilitarise and de-Nazify... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

There is no alternative to the Russia-Ukraine talks being held in Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey.The foreign minister stated that Moscow supports any contacts that are aimed at ending the current crisis in Ukraine. He added that these contacts must have "added value" for Moscow to agree to them.Lavrov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin never says "no" to contacts, as long as these meetings are not held "for the sake of meetings themselves". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier offered Putin to meet personally to discuss the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which he and his Western allies call an "invasion". The Kremlin has not yet confirmed that such talks are being organised.The Russian foreign minister further stated that Moscow wants Ukraine to remain neutral and is ready to discuss security guarantees related to it – for Ukraine, European countries, and Russia itself. Lavrov added that Moscow wishes to see Ukraine as a friendly country that does not issue bans on Russian language and culture.

