https://sputniknews.com/20220310/russia-ukraine-talks-in-belarus-have-no-alternatives-russian-fm-lavrov-says-1093740725.html
Russia-Ukraine Talks in Belarus Have No Alternatives, Russian FM Lavrov Says
Russia-Ukraine Talks in Belarus Have No Alternatives, Russian FM Lavrov Says
Moscow and Kiev have held three rounds of talks in Belarus since the start of the special operation by the Russian armed forces to demilitarise and de-Nazify... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-10T10:03+0000
2022-03-10T10:03+0000
2022-03-10T10:35+0000
ukraine
russia
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093515366_0:69:3072:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_4928832e93f753223a97e08e38f756f0.jpg
There is no alternative to the Russia-Ukraine talks being held in Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey.The foreign minister stated that Moscow supports any contacts that are aimed at ending the current crisis in Ukraine. He added that these contacts must have "added value" for Moscow to agree to them.Lavrov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin never says "no" to contacts, as long as these meetings are not held "for the sake of meetings themselves". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier offered Putin to meet personally to discuss the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which he and his Western allies call an "invasion". The Kremlin has not yet confirmed that such talks are being organised.The Russian foreign minister further stated that Moscow wants Ukraine to remain neutral and is ready to discuss security guarantees related to it – for Ukraine, European countries, and Russia itself. Lavrov added that Moscow wishes to see Ukraine as a friendly country that does not issue bans on Russian language and culture.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093515366_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d516462ec9d1fc2e4a41b2da140248d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
ukraine, russia, sergei lavrov
Russia-Ukraine Talks in Belarus Have No Alternatives, Russian FM Lavrov Says
10:03 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 10.03.2022) Subscribe
Moscow and Kiev have held three rounds of talks in Belarus since the start of the special operation by the Russian armed forces to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine. So far, the only agreement the sides have reached is to open humanitarian corridors.
There is no alternative to the Russia-Ukraine talks being held in Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey.
"Today's conversation confirmed that [the Belarusian] track [for negotiations] has no alternatives", Lavrov said.
The foreign minister stated that Moscow supports any contacts that are aimed at ending the current crisis in Ukraine. He added that these contacts must have "added value" for Moscow to agree to them.
"We act based on the premise that these contacts will not be used to replace or devalue the real main negotiating track that is developing on Belarusian territory – something that our colleagues, mostly Ukrainian, do routinely", Lavrov said.
Lavrov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin never says "no" to contacts, as long as these meetings are not held "for the sake of meetings themselves". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier offered Putin to meet personally to discuss the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which he and his Western allies call an "invasion". The Kremlin has not yet confirmed that such talks are being organised.
The Russian foreign minister further stated that Moscow wants Ukraine to remain neutral and is ready to discuss security guarantees related to it – for Ukraine, European countries, and Russia itself. Lavrov added that Moscow wishes to see Ukraine as a friendly country that does not issue bans on Russian language and culture.