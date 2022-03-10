https://sputniknews.com/20220310/riots-in-corsica-leave-at-least-40-people-injured-reports-say-1093745562.html

Riots in Corsica Leave at Least 40 People Injured, Reports Say

Riots in Corsica Leave at Least 40 People Injured, Reports Say

PARIS (Sputnik) – Violent clashes that broke out on the French island of Corsica overnight into Thursday following rallies in support of Corsican nationalist... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T12:11+0000

2022-03-10T12:11+0000

2022-03-10T12:11+0000

france

corsica

ajaccio

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6687c31deaa8d21b3a498e539b0a426.jpg

According to the RMC broadcaster, demonstrations in support of Colonna turned into clashes with the police, leaving at least 14 people injured in the city of Ajaccio. Two people have been put in custody in the same city.Another 26 people were injured in the city of Bastia, including 23 police officers, the report read.Colonna is convicted for the 1998 assassination of then-French prefect in Corsica Claude Erignac and is serving his sentence in a French prison. In early March, he was beaten by another prisoner and hospitalized in critical condition, and has been in a coma ever since.

france

corsica

ajaccio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, corsica, ajaccio, protests