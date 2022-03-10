Riots in Corsica Leave at Least 40 People Injured, Reports Say

International
Russian MoD on US Biolabs: One Goal Was to Create Bioagents That Can Target Certain Ethnic Groups
12:11 GMT 10.03.2022
PARIS (Sputnik) – Violent clashes that broke out on the French island of Corsica overnight into Thursday following rallies in support of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna, who was sentenced to live imprisonment, left at least 40 people injured, media reported.
According to the RMC broadcaster, demonstrations in support of Colonna turned into clashes with the police, leaving at least 14 people injured in the city of Ajaccio. Two people have been put in custody in the same city.
Another 26 people were injured in the city of Bastia, including 23 police officers, the report read.
Colonna is convicted for the 1998 assassination of then-French prefect in Corsica Claude Erignac and is serving his sentence in a French prison. In early March, he was beaten by another prisoner and hospitalized in critical condition, and has been in a coma ever since.
