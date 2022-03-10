https://sputniknews.com/20220310/republicans-demand-more-money-to-defend-ukrainian-borders-1093730055.html

Republicans Demand More Money to Defend Ukrainian Borders

Republicans Demand More Money to Defend Ukrainian Borders

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the man who received the world’s first pig heart transplant dying... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T00:53+0000

2022-03-10T00:53+0000

2022-03-10T10:00+0000

us

the backstory

radio

ukraine

joe biden

george soros

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093730030_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7088edb13da2609120e34f1471b1dcd5.jpg

Republicans Demand More Money to Defend Ukrainian Borders On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the man who received the world’s first pig heart transplant dying, and Tina Peters being indicted for a voting security breach.

GUESTTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Cannabis Reform in South Dakota, Getting Globalists Out of U.S. Politics, and Biden Leading America Into WarAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Juror #5 in Maxwell Trial, The People's Convoy, and Israeli CorruptionIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about freedoms in America, situation in Ukraine, and voting machines. Tyler talked about the poor performance of Joe Biden in year one and liberals becoming xenophobic against Russians. Tyler spoke on Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and voter fraud in Wisconsin.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the truckers convoy in Washington D.C., Les Wexner connections in Ohio, and Soros's involvement in Ukraine. Addy discussed MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell and Mitchell's statement on Hunter Biden's involvement in Ukraine. Addy talked about his coverage of the People's convoy in D.C. and Enrique Tarrio arrested on conspiracy charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, аудио, radio, ukraine, joe biden, george soros, hunter biden