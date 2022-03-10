https://sputniknews.com/20220310/republicans-demand-more-money-to-defend-ukrainian-borders-1093730055.html
Republicans Demand More Money to Defend Ukrainian Borders
GUESTTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Cannabis Reform in South Dakota, Getting Globalists Out of U.S. Politics, and Biden Leading America Into WarAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Juror #5 in Maxwell Trial, The People's Convoy, and Israeli CorruptionIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about freedoms in America, situation in Ukraine, and voting machines. Tyler talked about the poor performance of Joe Biden in year one and liberals becoming xenophobic against Russians. Tyler spoke on Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and voter fraud in Wisconsin.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the truckers convoy in Washington D.C., Les Wexner connections in Ohio, and Soros's involvement in Ukraine. Addy discussed MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell and Mitchell's statement on Hunter Biden's involvement in Ukraine. Addy talked about his coverage of the People's convoy in D.C. and Enrique Tarrio arrested on conspiracy charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Republicans Demand More Money to Defend Ukrainian Borders
00:53 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 10.03.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the man who received the world’s first pig heart transplant dying, and Tina Peters being indicted for a voting security breach.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Cannabis Reform in South Dakota, Getting Globalists Out of U.S. Politics, and Biden Leading America Into War
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Juror #5 in Maxwell Trial, The People's Convoy, and Israeli Corruption
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about freedoms in America, situation in Ukraine, and voting machines. Tyler talked about the poor performance of Joe Biden in year one and liberals becoming xenophobic against Russians. Tyler spoke on Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and voter fraud in Wisconsin.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the truckers convoy in Washington D.C., Les Wexner connections in Ohio, and Soros's involvement in Ukraine. Addy discussed MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell and Mitchell's statement on Hunter Biden's involvement in Ukraine. Addy talked about his coverage of the People's convoy in D.C. and Enrique Tarrio arrested on conspiracy charges.
