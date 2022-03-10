https://sputniknews.com/20220310/putin-holds-government-meeting-to-discuss-russias-response-to-economic-sanctions-1093744435.html

Putin Holds Government Meeting to Discuss Russia's Response to Economic Sanctions

A new round of restrictions was introduced by the US, Britain, and the EU following the launch of a special operation in Ukraine. As a result, Russia became... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

russia

vladimir putin

sanctions

Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a government meeting in order to discuss economic issues amid a new round of anti-Russian sanctions. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the president wants to discuss how to minimise the negative effects of the sanctions, stabilise the internal market, and find a way to solve banking payment system issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

News

russia, vladimir putin, sanctions