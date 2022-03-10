https://sputniknews.com/20220310/putin-holds-government-meeting-to-discuss-russias-response-to-economic-sanctions-1093744435.html
Putin Holds Government Meeting to Discuss Russia's Response to Economic Sanctions
A new round of restrictions was introduced by the US, Britain, and the EU following the launch of a special operation in Ukraine. As a result, Russia became the nation with the largest number of sanctions imposed against it.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a government meeting in order to discuss economic issues amid a new round of anti-Russian sanctions. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the president wants to discuss how to minimise the negative effects of the sanctions, stabilise the internal market, and find a way to solve banking payment system issues.
