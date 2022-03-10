LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Resist Sanctions, It Will Be Difficult But There Is No Panic - MFA

Biden Designates Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally of United States - Memorandum

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and by section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (the "Act"), I hereby designate the State of Qatar as a major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act,” a memorandum said on Thursday.