International
https://sputniknews.com/20220310/live-updates-russia-ready-to-resist-sanctions-it-will-be-difficult-but-there-is-no-panic---mfa-1093759775.html
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Resist Sanctions, It Will Be Difficult But There Is No Panic - MFA
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Resist Sanctions, It Will Be Difficult But There Is No Panic - MFA
Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine to defend Donbas from Kiev aggression, the West has been increasing the pressure on... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-10T21:32+0000
2022-03-10T21:38+0000
updates
russia
foreign ministry
special operation
ukraine
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb6eacd29a0e9d7457faa089722f33.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e796061bfcea1322f16f8d5456265fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
updates, russia, foreign ministry, special operation, ukraine, sanctions, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Resist Sanctions, It Will Be Difficult But There Is No Panic - MFA

21:32 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 21:38 GMT 10.03.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine to defend Donbas from Kiev aggression, the West has been increasing the pressure on Moscow in terms of sanctions. Major international companies have followed suit, halting their businesses in Russia.
"It is clear that we will face difficulties. It is also clear that we are ready to withstand. On the one hand, there is no panic, on the other hand, we have no facile optimism or ostentatious indifference and complacency," eputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said Thursday.
Moscow announced the operation after the Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with no plans to occupy the country.
The White House said on Thursday that Washington has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine even if nonconventional weapons are used there.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more and subscribe to our Telegram channel: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
New firstOld first
22:02 GMT 10.03.2022
Russian Mission to UN Asked For Security Council Meeting on Friday to Discuss US Military Biological Activities on Ukraine Territory
21:49 GMT 10.03.2022
Europe Will Face Consequences of Anti-Russian Sanctions - MFA
"You can already see these waves, they will also go toward Western Europe, which is dependent on us, but not because we use energy supplies as a weapon – we always fulfill our obligations anchored in agreements and accords," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.
21:34 GMT 10.03.2022
Biden Designates Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally of United States - Memorandum
“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and by section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (the "Act"), I hereby designate the State of Qatar as a major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act,” a memorandum said on Thursday.
21:33 GMT 10.03.2022
Regardless of Explanations, Anti-Russian Sanctions Aimed at Choking Russia & Its People - Foreign Ministry
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала