LIVE UPDATES: Russia Ready to Resist Sanctions, It Will Be Difficult But There Is No Panic - MFA

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine to defend Donbas from Kiev aggression, the West has been increasing the pressure on Moscow in terms of sanctions. Major international companies have followed suit, halting their businesses in Russia.
"It is clear that we will face difficulties. It is also clear that we are ready to withstand. On the one hand, there is no panic, on the other hand, we have no facile optimism or ostentatious indifference and complacency," eputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said Thursday.
Moscow announced the operation after the Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with no plans to occupy the country.
The White House said on Thursday that Washington has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine even if nonconventional weapons are used there.
21:49 GMT 10.03.2022
Europe Will Face Consequences of Anti-Russian Sanctions - MFA
"You can already see these waves, they will also go toward Western Europe, which is dependent on us, but not because we use energy supplies as a weapon – we always fulfill our obligations anchored in agreements and accords," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.
21:34 GMT 10.03.2022
Biden Designates Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally of United States - Memorandum
“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and by section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (the "Act"), I hereby designate the State of Qatar as a major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act,” a memorandum said on Thursday.
21:33 GMT 10.03.2022
Regardless of Explanations, Anti-Russian Sanctions Aimed at Choking Russia & Its People - Foreign Ministry