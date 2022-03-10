International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Backs Idea of ​​External Management of Assets of Foreign Firms Leaving Russia
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Backs Idea of ​​External Management of Assets of Foreign Firms Leaving Russia
After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, many international businesses began to leave the Russian market, with over three dozen international... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
russia
us
ukraine
sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Putin Backs Idea of ​​External Management of Assets of Foreign Firms Leaving Russia

16:10 GMT 10.03.2022
After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, many international businesses began to leave the Russian market, with over three dozen international companies declaring a downsizing or suspension of their operations in the country, including major air and auto manufacturers, big tech and energy companies.
Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian special operation in Ukraine and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. Further, around 310 foreign companies have suspended, terminated, or limited their operations in Russia since the start of Moscow's special military operation on 24 February.
Commenting on the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it is necessary to act decisively with regard to foreign companies leaving the Russian market, and therefore external management should be introduced for their assets, as there are enough legal market instruments to do so.
Just a day earlier, Andrey Klishas, the chairman of the Russian upper chamber's Committee on Constitutional Legislation, told Sputnik that assets of foreign companies that are suspending or terminating their services in Russia may be frozen, and property rights restricted.
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to counter the aggression by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation only targets Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more
18:43 GMT 10.03.2022
White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Says No Active Conversation With Venezuela About Oil Imports
18:19 GMT 10.03.2022
Psaki on Poland's Jet Offer to Ukraine: US Assessment Was Based on How to Prevent World War
18:05 GMT 10.03.2022
White House: US Has No Intention of Sending Troops to Ukraine Even if Non-Conventional Weapons are Used There
17:52 GMT 10.03.2022
UN Received Letter From Russia on Mariupol Hospital Attack, Spokesperson Says
The United Nations has received the letter sent by Russia concerning a hospital attack in Mauripol, Ukraine, and is circulating it, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.
“Yes, we have received the letter. We are in process of circulating it as requested,” Dujarric said during a press briefing.
17:25 GMT 10.03.2022
Western Union Will Give Customers 14 Days to Prepare for Service's Stoppage in Russia
The Western Union payment system will stop making money transfers in Russia and Belarus from March 24, thus giving its customers two weeks to prepare for the termination of the service, the company's spokesperson told RIA Novosti.
"Non-Banking Credit Organization Western Union MT East LLC, as a payment system operator in Russia, applied to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation with a request to exclude Non-Banking Credit Organization Western Union MT East LLC from the register of payment system operators from March 24, 2022. We are working with our partners 24/7, and our partners and customers will be able to prepare for a service stop within two weeks," the spokesperson said.
Money transfers that will be sent to Russia and not paid to the recipient before March 24, 2022 will be returned to the sender, she added.
"We would like to emphasize that Non-Banking Credit Organization Western Union MT East LLC operates in strict accordance with all the requirements of Russian legislation, and all obligations to partners, contractors and customers will be fulfilled in full," she added.
17:08 GMT 10.03.2022
ECB President: Russian Operation in Ukraine to Have Material Impact on Global Economy
"The Russia-Ukraine war will have a material impact on global economic activity and inflation through higher energy and commodity prices, the disruption of the international commerce and weaker confidence. The extent of these effects will depend on how the conflict evolves and the impact of current sanctions and on possible further measures," Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), said during a briefing.
The ECB cut its eurozone GDP growth forecast to 3.7% for 2022 and to 2.8% for 2023, compared to the previous forecast in December that assumed real GDP growth of 4.2% and 2.9%, respectively, Lagarde noted.
"The baseline for inflation in the new staff projections has been revised upwards significantly, with annual inflation at 5.1 percent in 2022, 2.1 percent in 2023 and 1.9 percent in 2024," Lagarde added.
According to the previous estimate in December, the euro area inflation could reach 3.2% in 2022 and 1.8% both in 2023 and 2024.
17:01 GMT 10.03.2022
Macron Says He Plans to Speak With Putin Again in 48 Hours
16:41 GMT 10.03.2022
Russia Sees Good Opportunities to Increase Oil, Oil Products Exports to India, Deputy PM Says
Russia sees good opportunities to increase the export of oil and oil products to India, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
On Thursday, Novak had a phone conversation with Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. The focus was on cooperation between countries in the fuel and energy sector and education.
"Russian exports of oil and oil products to India has approached $1 billion, there are good opportunities to increase this figure," Novak said.
On March 8, US President Joe Biden announced ban on Russian energy imports. Novak noted that Russia was ready for the West to give up Russian energy resources and understands where to redirect these supplies.
16:26 GMT 10.03.2022
US Intel Director Says Concerned About Chernobyl, But No Signs of 'Complete Crisis' Yet
The United States believes that the situation around Chernobyl is of concern, but does not see signs of a "complete crisis," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Thursday.
"My understanding of this is that we should be concerned but we haven’t yet seen anything that kind of brings us from concern to, you know, it’s a complete crisis," Haines told a Senate hearing.
16:23 GMT 10.03.2022
Intelligence Chief: US Does Not Believe Ukraine Pursuing Biological or Nuclear Weapons
The United States does not believe that Ukraine is pursuing biological or nuclear weapons, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Thursday.
"We do not assess that Ukraine is pursuing either biological weapons or nuclear weapons, which has been some of the propaganda that Russia is putting out," Haines told a Senate hearing.
16:21 GMT 10.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Situation in Ukraine
Russian MoD Blasts Claims of Mariupol 'Airstrike' as 'Provocation' Aimed to Fuel Anti-Russian Hype
16:19 GMT
16:16 GMT 10.03.2022
Intel Director: US Provided Biosafety Assistance at Around a Dozen Biolabs in Ukraine
Ukraine operates "about a little over" a dozen biolabs involved in biodefense and public health for which the American government provided biosafety assistance, US Director of National intelligence Avril Haines said Thursday.
"As I understand, Ukraine operates about a little over a dozen essentially bio labs, and what they are involved in is Ukraine’s bio defense and their public health response, and that’s essentially what they are intended to do," Haines told a Senate hearing. "I think that the US government assistance or at least has in the past provided assistance really in the context of bio safety which is something that we’ve done globally with a variety of different countries."
16:15 GMT 10.03.2022
Biden Blames Putin's Actions for US Inflation Reaching New 40-Year High
Inflation in the United States has reached new 40-year highs largely because of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said Thursday.
"Today’s inflation report is a reminder that Americans' budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike," Biden said in a White House statement after the 12-month reading for the US Consumer Price Index showed an increase of 7.9% for February, the highest since January 1982.
The annual reading for the so-called CPI had been trending at 40-year highs even before the outbreak of the Ukraine war on February 24.
Biden, however, said the Russian president had aggravated the pain of Americans, with US food prices registering the largest monthly increase since April 2020 and energy costs rising almost 26% on the year.
"A large contributor to inflation this month was an increase in gas and energy prices as markets reacted to Putin’s aggressive actions," Biden said in his statement. "As I have said from the start, there will be costs at home as we impose crippling sanctions in response to Putin’s unprovoked war, but Americans can know this: the costs we are imposing on Putin and his cronies are far more devastating than the costs we are facing."
Global crude oil prices rose above $130 a barrel while pump prices for US gasoline crossed $4 a gallon this week, both reaching 14-year highs, as Russian energy exporters found difficulty in getting their products to the world market due to a raft of sanctions leveled by the United States and other Western countries against Moscow.
Biden has also imposed a US ban on oil from Russia, which provides about 10% of global crude supply.
16:11 GMT 10.03.2022
Putin Backs Idea of ​​External Management of Assets of Foreign Companies Leaving Russia
"We ourselves are not going to close ourselves from anyone, we are open to work with all our partners, foreign partners who themselves want this. The rights of those foreign investors and colleagues who remain in Russia and work in Russia must be reliably protected. And I ask the government not to lose sight of this. With regard to those who are going to close their production facilities — we need to act decisively here. Then, as the chairman of the government suggested, it is necessary to introduce external management and then transfer these enterprises to those who want to work," Putin said at the meeting with the government.
"There are enough legal instruments, market-based instruments. There is no need to allow any arbitrariness here. We will find legal solutions to these issues," Putin stressed.
