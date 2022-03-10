LIVE UPDATES: Putin Backs Idea of ​​External Management of Assets of Foreign Firms Leaving Russia

Western Union Will Give Customers 14 Days to Prepare for Service's Stoppage in Russia

The Western Union payment system will stop making money transfers in Russia and Belarus from March 24, thus giving its customers two weeks to prepare for the termination of the service, the company's spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

"Non-Banking Credit Organization Western Union MT East LLC, as a payment system operator in Russia, applied to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation with a request to exclude Non-Banking Credit Organization Western Union MT East LLC from the register of payment system operators from March 24, 2022. We are working with our partners 24/7, and our partners and customers will be able to prepare for a service stop within two weeks," the spokesperson said.

Money transfers that will be sent to Russia and not paid to the recipient before March 24, 2022 will be returned to the sender, she added.

"We would like to emphasize that Non-Banking Credit Organization Western Union MT East LLC operates in strict accordance with all the requirements of Russian legislation, and all obligations to partners, contractors and customers will be fulfilled in full," she added.