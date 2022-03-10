https://sputniknews.com/20220310/kiev-has-killed-14000-civilians-since-2014-guilty-of-crimes-against-humanity-morales-says-1093732549.html

Kiev Has Killed 14,000 Civilians Since 2014, Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity, Morales Says

Kiev Has Killed 14,000 Civilians Since 2014, Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity, Morales Says

LA PAZ (Sputnik) – Ukrainian troops have committed a crime against humanity by killing 14,000 pro-Russian civilians in the country's east since 2014, former... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T05:11+0000

2022-03-10T05:11+0000

2022-03-10T05:14+0000

evo morales

russia

ukraine

united states

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101323/81/1013238185_0:49:900:555_1920x0_80_0_0_7ff82c2d6fe24d1fd5900790d496b2a2.jpg

The politician also stressed that the core reasons behind the Ukrainian crisis were the progressive US-led expansion of NATO and their interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.The former president said that he was considering launching an international campaign to make NATO respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and and Lugansk People's Republics. As shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donbass intensified, resulting in mass evacuations, tensions escalated, and on February 24 Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donbass republics appealed for help.President Putin underscored that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

evo morales, russia, ukraine, united states