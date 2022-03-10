International
BREAKING: Russia Will No Longer Participate in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry
https://sputniknews.com/20220310/kiev-has-killed-14000-civilians-since-2014-guilty-of-crimes-against-humanity-morales-says-1093732549.html
Kiev Has Killed 14,000 Civilians Since 2014, Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity, Morales Says
On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and and Lugansk People's Republics. As shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donbass intensified, resulting in mass evacuations, tensions escalated, and on February 24 Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donbass republics appealed for help.President Putin underscored that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Kiev Has Killed 14,000 Civilians Since 2014, Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity, Morales Says

05:11 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 05:14 GMT 10.03.2022)
© Eugeny Romanenko2 of July 2014. Donbass, Kondrashovka and Luganskaya village
2 of July 2014. Donbass, Kondrashovka and Luganskaya village
© Eugeny Romanenko
LA PAZ (Sputnik) – Ukrainian troops have committed a crime against humanity by killing 14,000 pro-Russian civilians in the country's east since 2014, former Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik.

"Since 2014, 14,000 people have died in Ukraine. They [Kiev] killed those who were pro-Russian. This is a crime against humanity", Morales said.

The politician also stressed that the core reasons behind the Ukrainian crisis were the progressive US-led expansion of NATO and their interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.
© AP Photo / Marco UgarteBolivia's former President Evo Morales at a press conference at the Museum of Mexico City
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales at a press conference at the Museum of Mexico City
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales at a press conference at the Museum of Mexico City
© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte

"We need to see the source of this issue, why this situation has developed between Russia and Ukraine. Bolivia has a pacifist and anti-imperialist policy as it is enshrined in its constitution, and we do not agree that institutions of military nature, like NATO with the US at helm, are expanding and interfering in affairs of other [countries], this is the issues," Morales said.

The former president said that he was considering launching an international campaign to make NATO respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.

"I had discussed with one of the Latin American leaders the launch of an international campaign aimed at making NATO respect the territories, the sovereignty and the independence of countries, because NATO threatens the world peace and security, so we are trying to reach agreements with public movements not only in Latin America but across all continents. NATO will become a constant threat to humanity in the event of our inaction", Morales said.

© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov / Go to the photo bankServicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia sit on armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine following the recognition of independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics.
Servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia sit on armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine following the recognition of independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics.
Servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia sit on armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine following the recognition of independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics.
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov
On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and and Lugansk People's Republics. As shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donbass intensified, resulting in mass evacuations, tensions escalated, and on February 24 Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donbass republics appealed for help.
President Putin underscored that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
