https://sputniknews.com/20220310/kiev-has-killed-14000-civilians-since-2014-guilty-of-crimes-against-humanity-morales-says-1093732549.html
Kiev Has Killed 14,000 Civilians Since 2014, Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity, Morales Says
Kiev Has Killed 14,000 Civilians Since 2014, Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity, Morales Says
LA PAZ (Sputnik) – Ukrainian troops have committed a crime against humanity by killing 14,000 pro-Russian civilians in the country's east since 2014, former... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-10T05:11+0000
2022-03-10T05:11+0000
2022-03-10T05:14+0000
evo morales
russia
ukraine
united states
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101323/81/1013238185_0:49:900:555_1920x0_80_0_0_7ff82c2d6fe24d1fd5900790d496b2a2.jpg
The politician also stressed that the core reasons behind the Ukrainian crisis were the progressive US-led expansion of NATO and their interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.The former president said that he was considering launching an international campaign to make NATO respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and and Lugansk People's Republics. As shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donbass intensified, resulting in mass evacuations, tensions escalated, and on February 24 Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donbass republics appealed for help.President Putin underscored that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101323/81/1013238185_48:0:852:603_1920x0_80_0_0_4dfb48b1aa4e8d3bbcb976aa9b21b063.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
evo morales, russia, ukraine, united states
Kiev Has Killed 14,000 Civilians Since 2014, Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity, Morales Says
05:11 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 05:14 GMT 10.03.2022) Subscribe
LA PAZ (Sputnik) – Ukrainian troops have committed a crime against humanity by killing 14,000 pro-Russian civilians in the country's east since 2014, former Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik.
"Since 2014, 14,000 people have died in Ukraine. They [Kiev] killed those who were pro-Russian. This is a crime against humanity", Morales said.
The politician also stressed that the core reasons behind the Ukrainian crisis were the progressive US-led expansion of NATO and their interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.
"We need to see the source of this issue, why this situation has developed between Russia and Ukraine. Bolivia has a pacifist and anti-imperialist policy as it is enshrined in its constitution, and we do not agree that institutions of military nature, like NATO with the US at helm, are expanding and interfering in affairs of other [countries], this is the issues," Morales said.
The former president said that he was considering launching an international campaign to make NATO respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.
"I had discussed with one of the Latin American leaders the launch of an international campaign aimed at making NATO respect the territories, the sovereignty and the independence of countries, because NATO threatens the world peace and security, so we are trying to reach agreements with public movements not only in Latin America but across all continents. NATO will become a constant threat to humanity in the event of our inaction", Morales said.
On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and and Lugansk People's Republics. As shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donbass intensified, resulting in mass evacuations, tensions escalated, and on February 24 Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donbass republics appealed for help.
President Putin underscored that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.