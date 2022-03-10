'It Seems Nobody Wants to Work These Days': Kim Kardashian Faces Flak for Her Advice to Women
© REUTERS / Mario AnzuoniTelevision personality Kim Kardashian attends a panel for the documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" during the Winter TCA (Television Critics Association) Press Tour in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 18, 2020
From being a model and reality TV star and owning "KKW Beauty" and "Skims" shapewear brands, Kim Kardashian has turned into a successful billionaire businesswoman. She was recently declared legally single after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West in February 2021.
Hollywood star Kim Kardashian's comments about women, saying that "nobody wants to work these days" didn't go down well with netizens, who have been slamming the fashion mogul for her views.
In a video interview with Variety for the promotion of "The Kardashians Show", Kim gave what she considered the best advice for women in business, stating, "Get your f*cking *ss up and work".
"It seems like nobody wants to work these days", Kim said. "That's so true", sister Kourtney affirms.
In the video that has since gone viral, Kim can be heard giving advice to women, saying: "You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments. And show up and do the work".
Kim's remarks have sparked a social media uproar as netizens hit out at her for "berating" women by saying that they don't want to work.
Many others said that having been born into a rich and famous family and growing up in posh Beverly Hills, Kim seems to be disconnected from the plights and struggles of working-class women who strive to make a living and run their house.
Actress Jameela Jamil also called her out, saying that no one needs advice about work ethic from a person who was born rich.
This is rich coming from Kim Kardashian who has never worked a “hard” work day in her life. Can rich people leave us alone? You’re oozing with privilege. Getting recorded while you eat salad on camera isn’t work numbnuts. pic.twitter.com/xy3XcL0eYU— Sidra (@KashmiriChai32) March 9, 2022
