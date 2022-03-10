France Preparing for Possible Halt in Russian Gas Supplies to Europe, Reports Suggest
PARIS (Sputnik) – France is getting ready for the worst-case scenario of Russian gas supplies to Europe being halted or disrupted amid increasing hostilities in Ukraine, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Members of the French energy industry, including oil and gas companies Engie, TotalEnergies, and Gaz de France, among others, have held meetings in the past several days trying to find a solution in case France is left without Russian gas. On Monday, representatives of the companies met in the prime minister’s office to discuss the issue.
"This risk is low, especially since [Russian gas company] Gazprom has always delivered [gas] but we are preparing for it", one of the sources said, adding that the office instructed energy firms to try "releasing as many gas cargoes as possible."
France has to focus on filling gas reserves as much as possible "ahead of next winter," primarily relying on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by sea from Japan, Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Australia, and Asian countries, the office said.
According to an executive source from the Elengy company which manages LNG terminals in Europe, LNG supplies will be insufficient to cover all needs of France so it is necessary to reduce gas consumption.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a draft EU resolution, that the European Union will gradually abandon the purchase of oil, gas and coal from Russia without specifying the exact dates.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian armed forces. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
