Ex-Canada Government Employee Extradited to US on Ransomware Charges, Justice Deptment Says
17:49 GMT 10.03.2022
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Former Canadian government employee Sebastian Vaschon-Desjardins has been extradited to the United States on computer and wire fraud charges and more than $28 million in cryptocurrency was seized in the investigation, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
"A Canadian man was extradited yesterday from Canada to the United States on an indictment returned in the Middle District of Florida that charges him with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and wire fraud, intentional damage to a protected computer, and transmitting a demand in relation to damaging a protected computer arising from his alleged participation in a sophisticated form of ransomware known as NetWalker," the Justice Department said in a press release. "Approximately $28,151,582 in cryptocurrency [was] seized."
NetWalker ransomware has targeted companies, municipalities, hospitals, law enforcement, emergency services, school districts and universities all over the world and has specifically targeted the health care sector during the COVID-19 pandemic to extort victims, the release said.
Vachon-Desjardins, 34, of Gatineau, Canada, from April through December 2020 conspired to transmit his ransom demand, the release added.
The indictment also alleges that the United States intends to forfeit more than $27 million traced to proceeds
of the offenses, according to the release.
The seizure of Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins' funds was the second big haul of illegal cryptocurrency by the US authorities this year. A New York couple, 34-year-old Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested on 8 February on charges of laundering money stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex in 2016. The seized crypto was worth at least $3.6 billion at the time of their arrest, making it the biggest such haul in the US Department of Justice's history.
