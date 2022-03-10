https://sputniknews.com/20220310/ex-canada-government-employee-extradited-to-us-on-ransomware-charges-justice-deptment-says-1093756580.html

Ex-Canada Government Employee Extradited to US on Ransomware Charges, Justice Deptment Says

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Former Canadian government employee Sebastian Vaschon-Desjardins has been extradited to the United States on computer and wire fraud...

NetWalker ransomware has targeted companies, municipalities, hospitals, law enforcement, emergency services, school districts and universities all over the world and has specifically targeted the health care sector during the COVID-19 pandemic to extort victims, the release said.Vachon-Desjardins, 34, of Gatineau, Canada, from April through December 2020 conspired to transmit his ransom demand, the release added.The indictment also alleges that the United States intends to forfeit more than $27 million traced to proceeds of the offenses, according to the release.The seizure of Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins' funds was the second big haul of illegal cryptocurrency by the US authorities this year. A New York couple, 34-year-old Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested on 8 February on charges of laundering money stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex in 2016. The seized crypto was worth at least $3.6 billion at the time of their arrest, making it the biggest such haul in the US Department of Justice's history.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

