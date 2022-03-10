https://sputniknews.com/20220310/europe-is-censoring-media-telling-truth-about-ukraine-bolivian-ex-president-morales-says-1093733345.html

Europe is Censoring Media Telling Truth About Ukraine, Ex-Bolivian President Morales Says

Europe is Censoring Media Telling Truth About Ukraine, Ex-Bolivian President Morales Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe is trying to silence media that are telling the truth about the situation in Ukraine, former Bolivian President Evo Morales told... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T05:23+0000

2022-03-10T05:23+0000

2022-03-10T05:29+0000

evo morales

bolivia

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102252/83/1022528366_0:116:2345:1435_1920x0_80_0_0_885cc7993aac7b3e96c6388cba62a3ad.jpg

On 2 March, the EU prohibited the distribution of content of RT and Sputnik amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The restrictions imposed on the media outlets also affect their accounts in Instagram, TikTok and on other platforms. The initiative is part of a sanctions campaign by the West against Russia over its operation in Ukraine.In November 2019, Morales resigned as head of state and left Bolivia under pressure from the military, after the Bolivian opposition, led by Carlos Mesa, claimed that there had been mass violations during the October 2019 vote.Power in the country was assumed by former opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales called the events a coup. Anez arranged for a new presidential vote, which took place on October 18, 2020. The election was won by Luis Arce from Morales' Movement for Socialism party.In March 2021, the police arrested Anez on suspicion of terrorism, incitement to rebellion, and conspiracy in the alleged coup. According to the investigation, she illegally declared herself president of Bolivia in breach of the country’s constitution and laws. Anez has been in jail since then.

bolivia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

evo morales, bolivia, russia, ukraine