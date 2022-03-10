International
BREAKING: EU Has Reached Limit of Its Capabilities to Impose Financial Sanctions on Russia, Borrell Says
Since Moscow launced a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Russia's neighbour, the West has imposed a slew of anti-Russian sanctions... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International
The European Union has reached the limit of its capabilities to impose financial sections on Russia, the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
09:55 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 10.03.2022)
Being updated
Since Moscow launced a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Russia's neighbour, the West has imposed a slew of anti-Russian sanctions, targeting the country's businesses, media outlets, economy, culture, and more.
Заголовок открываемого материала