EU Has Reached Limit of Its Capabilities to Impose Financial Sanctions on Russia, Borrell Says

Since Moscow launced a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Russia's neighbour, the West has imposed a slew of anti-Russian sanctions... 10.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-10T09:55+0000

2022-03-10T09:55+0000

2022-03-10T10:01+0000

ukraine

russia

The European Union has reached the limit of its capabilities to impose financial sections on Russia, the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

