Capitalism and Imperialism Present a Dire Need for a Moral Revival

2022-03-10T00:53+0000

2022-03-10T00:53+0000

2022-03-10T09:56+0000

Biden Continues Lazy COVID Strategy, South Korean Election Represents More of the Same, A Plan For Peace In Ukraine

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss the Biden administration’s recently released and anemic plan to respond to COVID-19 and the many shortfalls that the plan suffers from, how a lack of a single-payer healthcare system makes a push to the so-called “new normal” will exacerbate existing health issues, the effects of long COVID, and the potential emergence of another variant, how ignoring a real response to the pandemic requires social spending that the administration has let expire or is unwilling to do, and the CDC’s push for an acceptance of COVID as endemic.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ju-hyun Park, member of Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss the “unlikeable” presidential election in south Korea between Yoon Seok-yeol and Lee Jae-myeong and the inability of both candidates to put forward any plan to face the challenges facing south Korea, how progressives in South Korea are responding to this election, the regional and global impacts that this election will have amid the US cold war drive against China and South Korea’s importance to that project, and Moon Jae-in’s failure to deliver on key political promises and demands from the candlelight movement that brought him into office.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Mello, Executive Director of the Los Alamos Study Group in Albuquerque, New Mexico to discuss the role that the Wolfowitz doctrine plays in the US response to the situation in Ukraine and its aggressive actions toward Russia, the potential for peace and how the US and NATO can deescalate the conflict, how recognizing the right of self-determination of the people of Eastern Ukraine is an important aspect of any plan for peace, and NATO’s disastrous record all over the world.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ciara Taylor, popular educator, grassroots organizer and artist to discuss the importance of organizers engaging in spiritual and cultural spaces of communities and not leave those spaces to the right-wing, the need to understand religion from a political view and to use spirit and soul to build movements of working and poor people, and why organizing around all the complex factors that contribute to imperialism and war can make the movement stronger.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

