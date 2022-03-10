International
Russian MoD on US Biolabs: One Goal Was to Create Bioagents That Can Target Certain Ethnic Groups
https://sputniknews.com/20220310/camillas-tremor-during-royal-engagement-sparks-major-concern-among-social-media-users-1093746813.html
Camilla’s 'Tremor' During Royal Engagement Sparks Major Concern Among Social Media Users
Camilla’s 'Tremor' During Royal Engagement Sparks Major Concern Among Social Media Users
Last month, the future Queen Consort tested positive for COVID-19 together with her husband Prince Charles, heir to the throne. The two have since recovered from the virus and are said to be feeling good.
2022-03-10T13:20+0000
2022-03-10T13:21+0000
uk
camilla parker bowels
uk royal family
tremors
camilla, duchess of cornwall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093746701_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc717907bc920fa250cbbb8cf4eec9d.jpg
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, has been the centre of concerned debate about her health after social media users spotted her hand shaking during a royal engagement earlier this week. The event in question was in honour of International Women’s Day and was held at Clarence House on 8 March. Guests included such luminaries as former Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, Inna Prystaiko, the wife of Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, former Spice Girl Mel B who is now a Women’s Aid ambassador, and some female Afghan judges who worked in the country before the Taliban takeover last summer.The Duchess also came face to face with English actress Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla in the Netflix show 'The Crown', which tells the story of the UK royal family.However, netizens were concerned and pointed out that the royal’s right hand was shaking as the Duchess chatted with her guests."She has a tremor," one user wrote, accompanying the remark with a sad emoji.The other netizen suggested that the royal was nervous: "It could also be from stress, her hand not shaking holding a glass while mixing with her guests - it happens.”The news comes almost a month after the Duchess caught coronavirus. During the reception Camilla, who will turn 75 this July, admitted she still has difficulty “shaking off” the effects of the disease.“It's taken three weeks and I still can't get shot of it. My voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering”, she said.Queen Elizabeth II, who also recently contracted COVID-19, is making a good recovery from the disease.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093746701_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75bb22b1fd6c61047dbe1834773147cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, camilla parker bowels, uk royal family, tremors, camilla, duchess of cornwall

Camilla’s 'Tremor' During Royal Engagement Sparks Major Concern Among Social Media Users

13:20 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 10.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / CHRIS JACKSONBritain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall hosts a reception with members of the Britain's rowing Team ExtraOARdinary at Clarence House, in London, March 8, 2022
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall hosts a reception with members of the Britain's rowing Team ExtraOARdinary at Clarence House, in London, March 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRIS JACKSON
SubscribeGoogle news
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, the future Queen Consort tested positive for COVID-19 together with her husband Prince Charles, heir to the throne. The two have since recovered from the virus and are said to be feeling good.
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, has been the centre of concerned debate about her health after social media users spotted her hand shaking during a royal engagement earlier this week. The event in question was in honour of International Women’s Day and was held at Clarence House on 8 March.

Guests included such luminaries as former Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, Inna Prystaiko, the wife of Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, former Spice Girl Mel B who is now a Women’s Aid ambassador, and some female Afghan judges who worked in the country before the Taliban takeover last summer.

The Duchess also came face to face with English actress Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla in the Netflix show 'The Crown', which tells the story of the UK royal family.

"It is reassuring to know that, if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over - so, Emerald, be prepared," Camilla joked in a speech to the audience.

However, netizens were concerned and pointed out that the royal’s right hand was shaking as the Duchess chatted with her guests.

"She has a tremor," one user wrote, accompanying the remark with a sad emoji.

The other netizen suggested that the royal was nervous: "It could also be from stress, her hand not shaking holding a glass while mixing with her guests - it happens.”

A third netizens wrote: "It could be something called Essential Tremor. Very common. Mine developed when I was 15 years old."

The news comes almost a month after the Duchess caught coronavirus. During the reception Camilla, who will turn 75 this July, admitted she still has difficulty “shaking off” the effects of the disease.

“It's taken three weeks and I still can't get shot of it. My voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering”, she said.

Queen Elizabeth II, who also recently contracted COVID-19, is making a good recovery from the disease.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала