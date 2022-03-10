Camilla’s 'Tremor' During Royal Engagement Sparks Major Concern Among Social Media Users
13:20 GMT 10.03.2022 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 10.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / CHRIS JACKSONBritain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall hosts a reception with members of the Britain's rowing Team ExtraOARdinary at Clarence House, in London, March 8, 2022
Last month, the future Queen Consort tested positive for COVID-19 together with her husband Prince Charles, heir to the throne. The two have since recovered from the virus and are said to be feeling good.
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, has been the centre of concerned debate about her health after social media users spotted her hand shaking during a royal engagement earlier this week. The event in question was in honour of International Women’s Day and was held at Clarence House on 8 March.
Guests included such luminaries as former Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, Inna Prystaiko, the wife of Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, former Spice Girl Mel B who is now a Women’s Aid ambassador, and some female Afghan judges who worked in the country before the Taliban takeover last summer.
The Duchess also came face to face with English actress Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla in the Netflix show 'The Crown', which tells the story of the UK royal family.
"It is reassuring to know that, if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over - so, Emerald, be prepared," Camilla joked in a speech to the audience.
However, netizens were concerned and pointed out that the royal’s right hand was shaking as the Duchess chatted with her guests.
"She has a tremor," one user wrote, accompanying the remark with a sad emoji.
The other netizen suggested that the royal was nervous: "It could also be from stress, her hand not shaking holding a glass while mixing with her guests - it happens.”
A third netizens wrote: "It could be something called Essential Tremor. Very common. Mine developed when I was 15 years old."
The news comes almost a month after the Duchess caught coronavirus. During the reception Camilla, who will turn 75 this July, admitted she still has difficulty “shaking off” the effects of the disease.
“It's taken three weeks and I still can't get shot of it. My voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering”, she said.
Queen Elizabeth II, who also recently contracted COVID-19, is making a good recovery from the disease.
