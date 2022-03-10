https://sputniknews.com/20220310/camillas-tremor-during-royal-engagement-sparks-major-concern-among-social-media-users-1093746813.html

Camilla’s 'Tremor' During Royal Engagement Sparks Major Concern Among Social Media Users

Camilla’s 'Tremor' During Royal Engagement Sparks Major Concern Among Social Media Users

Last month, the future Queen Consort tested positive for COVID-19 together with her husband Prince Charles, heir to the throne. The two have since recovered from the virus and are said to be feeling good.

2022-03-10T13:20+0000

2022-03-10T13:20+0000

2022-03-10T13:21+0000

uk

camilla parker bowels

uk royal family

tremors

camilla, duchess of cornwall

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093746701_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc717907bc920fa250cbbb8cf4eec9d.jpg

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, has been the centre of concerned debate about her health after social media users spotted her hand shaking during a royal engagement earlier this week. The event in question was in honour of International Women’s Day and was held at Clarence House on 8 March. Guests included such luminaries as former Prime Minister of Australia, Julia Gillard, Inna Prystaiko, the wife of Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, former Spice Girl Mel B who is now a Women’s Aid ambassador, and some female Afghan judges who worked in the country before the Taliban takeover last summer.The Duchess also came face to face with English actress Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla in the Netflix show 'The Crown', which tells the story of the UK royal family.However, netizens were concerned and pointed out that the royal’s right hand was shaking as the Duchess chatted with her guests."She has a tremor," one user wrote, accompanying the remark with a sad emoji.The other netizen suggested that the royal was nervous: "It could also be from stress, her hand not shaking holding a glass while mixing with her guests - it happens.”The news comes almost a month after the Duchess caught coronavirus. During the reception Camilla, who will turn 75 this July, admitted she still has difficulty “shaking off” the effects of the disease.“It's taken three weeks and I still can't get shot of it. My voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering”, she said.Queen Elizabeth II, who also recently contracted COVID-19, is making a good recovery from the disease.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

uk, camilla parker bowels, uk royal family, tremors, camilla, duchess of cornwall