As Gas Prices Soar, Will Biden's Blame Game Work?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about pundits declaring Russia's special operation in Ukraine a failure without...

As Gas Prices Soar, Will Biden’s Blame Game Work? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about pundits declaring Russia’s special operation in Ukraine a failure without context, Biden banning Russian oil as gas prices continue to skyrocket, and if Trump could have avoided the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Pundits Declare Russia’s Ukraine Operation a Failure Without ContextMark Frost - Economist | As Gas Prices Soar, Will Biden’s Blame Game Work?Tyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Trump Could’ve Avoided Russia-Ukraine CrisisIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about mainstream pundits declaring Russia’s military operation a failure without any knowledge of the Russian plan, how Russia is taking a similar prudent approach in Ukraine as they did in Syria, and if Russia has enough troops to accomplish their stated goal of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Frost for a discussion on how skyrocketing gas prices act as an increasing tax on the working poor. We also talked about the White House’s tone deaf comments advocating for electric vehicles to combat gasoline costs.In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about if Trump could have mitigated the Russia-Ukraine crisis, vaccines, and if Jan. 6 defendants will ever be given a fair trial in the current political climate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

