International
LIVE: UK Prime Minister Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20220309/wreck-of-shackletons-antarctic-expedition-ship-found-beneath-the-waves-1093715764.html
Wreck of Shackleton's Antarctic Expedition Ship Found Beneath the Waves
Wreck of Shackleton's Antarctic Expedition Ship Found Beneath the Waves
What’s left of the ship was located about six kilometers away from the spot logged by the vessel’s captain when it went down. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-09T11:33+0000
2022-03-09T11:33+0000
viral
antarctica
expedition
ship
discovery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093716756_0:202:3072:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_5c080b2bf9abf4aa028be58bfafcb67a.jpg
The wreckage of “Endurance”, a three-masted sailing ship used by famous Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton, has been discovered on the ocean floor where it remained for over a century after being crushed by ice and sinking in 1915.While previous attempts to locate the 144-foot long vessel proved unsuccessful, the Endurance22 mission organised by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust finally managed to locate the ship by using advanced underwater vehicles outfitted with high-definition cameras and scanners, according to Reuters.Mensun Bound, the expedition’s Director of Exploration, said that they are “overwhelmed” by their “good fortune”.The ship’s remains were found about six kilometers away from the position recorded by its captain Frank Worsley.“Endurance” was used by Shackleton during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition whose goal was to attempt the first land crossing of the Antarctica.The expedition launched in 1914, but the following year “Endurance” ended up being trapped in an ice floe and finally sank in November 1915.
antarctica
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093716756_45:0:2776:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2d1e8c305e810c895e0a8da34455c48.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, antarctica, expedition, ship, discovery

Wreck of Shackleton's Antarctic Expedition Ship Found Beneath the Waves

11:33 GMT 09.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / ESTHER HORVATHThis handout picture taken in Antarctica's Weddell sea on February 20, 2022, and released by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust shows Menson Bound, Director of Exploration of Endurance22 expedition (L) and John Shears, Expedition Leader, with SA Agulhas II in the background
This handout picture taken in Antarctica's Weddell sea on February 20, 2022, and released by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust shows Menson Bound, Director of Exploration of Endurance22 expedition (L) and John Shears, Expedition Leader, with SA Agulhas II in the background - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / ESTHER HORVATH
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
What’s left of the ship was located about six kilometers away from the spot logged by the vessel’s captain when it went down.
The wreckage of “Endurance”, a three-masted sailing ship used by famous Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton, has been discovered on the ocean floor where it remained for over a century after being crushed by ice and sinking in 1915.
While previous attempts to locate the 144-foot long vessel proved unsuccessful, the Endurance22 mission organised by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust finally managed to locate the ship by using advanced underwater vehicles outfitted with high-definition cameras and scanners, according to Reuters.
Mensun Bound, the expedition’s Director of Exploration, said that they are “overwhelmed” by their “good fortune”.
"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation," he remarked.
The ship’s remains were found about six kilometers away from the position recorded by its captain Frank Worsley.
© AFP 2022 / ESTHER HORVATHThis handout picture taken in Antarctica's Weddell sea on March 5, 2022, and released by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust shows (From L) John Shears, Endurance22 Expedition Leader, Mensun Bound, Director of Exploration, Nico Vincent, Expedition Sub-Sea Manager, JC Caillens, Off-Shore Manager with the first scan of the wreck and photos of Frank Hurley. - One of the world's most storied shipwrecks, Ernest Shackleton's Endurance, has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica more than a century after its sinking, explorers announced on March 9. Endurance was discovered at a depth of 3,008 metres (9,869 feet) in the Weddell Sea, about four miles from where it was slowly crushed by pack ice in 1915
This handout picture taken in Antarctica's Weddell sea on March 5, 2022, and released by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust shows (From L) John Shears, Endurance22 Expedition Leader, Mensun Bound, Director of Exploration, Nico Vincent, Expedition Sub-Sea Manager, JC Caillens, Off-Shore Manager with the first scan of the wreck and photos of Frank Hurley. - One of the world's most storied shipwrecks, Ernest Shackleton's Endurance, has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica more than a century after its sinking, explorers announced on March 9. Endurance was discovered at a depth of 3,008 metres (9,869 feet) in the Weddell Sea, about four miles from where it was slowly crushed by pack ice in 1915 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
This handout picture taken in Antarctica's Weddell sea on March 5, 2022, and released by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust shows (From L) John Shears, Endurance22 Expedition Leader, Mensun Bound, Director of Exploration, Nico Vincent, Expedition Sub-Sea Manager, JC Caillens, Off-Shore Manager with the first scan of the wreck and photos of Frank Hurley. - One of the world's most storied shipwrecks, Ernest Shackleton's Endurance, has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica more than a century after its sinking, explorers announced on March 9. Endurance was discovered at a depth of 3,008 metres (9,869 feet) in the Weddell Sea, about four miles from where it was slowly crushed by pack ice in 1915
© AFP 2022 / ESTHER HORVATH
“Endurance” was used by Shackleton during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition whose goal was to attempt the first land crossing of the Antarctica.
The expedition launched in 1914, but the following year “Endurance” ended up being trapped in an ice floe and finally sank in November 1915.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала