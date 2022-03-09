https://sputniknews.com/20220309/wreck-of-shackletons-antarctic-expedition-ship-found-beneath-the-waves-1093715764.html

Wreck of Shackleton's Antarctic Expedition Ship Found Beneath the Waves

What’s left of the ship was located about six kilometers away from the spot logged by the vessel’s captain when it went down. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

The wreckage of “Endurance”, a three-masted sailing ship used by famous Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton, has been discovered on the ocean floor where it remained for over a century after being crushed by ice and sinking in 1915.While previous attempts to locate the 144-foot long vessel proved unsuccessful, the Endurance22 mission organised by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust finally managed to locate the ship by using advanced underwater vehicles outfitted with high-definition cameras and scanners, according to Reuters.Mensun Bound, the expedition’s Director of Exploration, said that they are “overwhelmed” by their “good fortune”.The ship’s remains were found about six kilometers away from the position recorded by its captain Frank Worsley.“Endurance” was used by Shackleton during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition whose goal was to attempt the first land crossing of the Antarctica.The expedition launched in 1914, but the following year “Endurance” ended up being trapped in an ice floe and finally sank in November 1915.

