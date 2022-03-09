https://sputniknews.com/20220309/will-psgs-holy-trinity-of-mbappe-messi--neymar-deliver-at-the-big-stage-against-real-madrid-1093710682.html
Will PSG's Holy Trinity of Mbappe, Messi & Neymar Deliver at the Big Stage Against Real Madrid?
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may be flying high at the moment after having registered five wins in their last six matches across competitions, but winning the... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may be flying high at the moment after having registered five wins in their last six matches across competitions, but winning the Champions League has been their main goal this term. They already have one foot in the quarterfinals of Europe's premier club tournament, and would be hoping to reach the last 8 on Wednesday.
PSG will resume their Champions League rivalry against Real Madrid
when the two football powerhouses meet in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.
Much chatter before the game has been about how the Real fans will welcome Kylian Mbappe
in Madrid, given that the Afro-French player is on the verge of joining the La Liga table toppers this summer.
However, the other headline grabbing aspect of the highly anticipated tie has been the coming together of PSG's holy trinity of Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi
- all of whom are expected to feature in the French side's playing XI in the Spanish capital.
After all, which team wouldn't feel frightened when their challengers have possibly the three best players in the world.
But the famed trio has failed to produce the goods for the French giants in most of the games they have played alongside each other.
Their lack of on-field cohesion, however, could be blamed on Messi's failure to adapt to a new club and city and Neymar's prolonged absence from action due to an injury.
The three superstars have only played 10 games together this term, winning five, drawing three and losing two.
The game against Real in Madrid will be their 11th and they will be hoping to end their barren run, especially Messi and Neymar, who haven't done wonders on the pitch for some time now.
On the other hand, Real would have to stop Mbappe somehow as the World Cup winner remains a genuine threat to their hopes of making it through to the next round.
Not only the 23-year-old footballer has scored an impressive 24 goals in 34 appearances for the French giants this season, but was Spaniards' destroyer in the first leg too when he stunned them with a 94th minute winner.