https://sputniknews.com/20220309/washington-post-renews-calls-to-censor-radio-sputnik-1093701900.html
Washington Post Renews Calls to Censor Radio Sputnik
Washington Post Renews Calls to Censor Radio Sputnik
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the censorship campaign against journalists rebuking the State Department... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-09T00:49+0000
2022-03-09T00:49+0000
2022-03-09T09:31+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
rt
sputnik
nato
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093701874_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a5eeb2e4c889813f72113127b0103b1e.png
Washington Post Renews Calls to Censor Radio Sputnik
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the censorship campaign against journalists rebuking the State Department narrative, anti-war voices being slandered as propagandists for the enemy, and a poll that shows Americans support a no-fly zone despite being unaware of the risk of conflict.
Guests:Bradley Blankenship - Journalist | Biden Crawls to Venezuela’s Maduro for Oil After Regime Change EffortsAfshin Rattansi - Journalist | Anti-War Voices Historically Slandered as TraitorsScottie Nell Hughes - Former Anchor for RT America | Tucker Carlson a ‘Putin Puppet’ for Being Anti-WarIn the first hour, Bradley Blankenship joined the show to talk about the censorship campaign against media outlets rebuking the State Department narrative. We also talked about Biden turning to Venezuela for oil just 4 years after a suspected US-backed assassination attempt on president Maduro.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Afshin Rattansi for a discussion on old tricks used by mainstream media to label skeptical or anti-war voices as propagandists for the enemy. We also talked about NATO leveraging neo-fascist groups in Ukraine to overthrow Putin after using similar strategies in the Middle East.In the third hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the conversation to talk about Tucker Carlson getting slandered as a ‘Putin puppet’ for his anti-war stance, pundits advocating for censorship to avoid dissent, and a mainstream media victory as a poll shows a majority of Americans support a no-fly zone over Ukraine despite being unaware of the risk of conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093701874_246:0:1179:700_1920x0_80_0_0_fec3939da34e3f8bd3fbca8b001007af.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, rt, sputnik, nato, аудио, radio
Washington Post Renews Calls to Censor Radio Sputnik
00:49 GMT 09.03.2022 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 09.03.2022) Subscribe
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the censorship campaign against journalists rebuking the State Department narrative, anti-war voices being slandered as propagandists for the enemy, and a poll that shows Americans support a no-fly zone despite being unaware of the risk of conflict.
Bradley Blankenship - Journalist | Biden Crawls to Venezuela’s Maduro for Oil After Regime Change Efforts
Afshin Rattansi - Journalist | Anti-War Voices Historically Slandered as Traitors
Scottie Nell Hughes - Former Anchor for RT America | Tucker Carlson a ‘Putin Puppet’ for Being Anti-War
In the first hour, Bradley Blankenship joined the show to talk about the censorship campaign against media outlets rebuking the State Department narrative. We also talked about Biden turning to Venezuela for oil just 4 years after a suspected US-backed assassination attempt on president Maduro.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Afshin Rattansi for a discussion on old tricks used by mainstream media to label skeptical or anti-war voices as propagandists for the enemy. We also talked about NATO leveraging neo-fascist groups in Ukraine to overthrow Putin after using similar strategies in the Middle East.
In the third hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the conversation to talk about Tucker Carlson getting slandered as a ‘Putin puppet’ for his anti-war stance, pundits advocating for censorship to avoid dissent, and a mainstream media victory as a poll shows a majority of Americans support a no-fly zone over Ukraine despite being unaware of the risk of conflict.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com