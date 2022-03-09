https://sputniknews.com/20220309/voting-machines-theft-poll-panel-refutes-opposition-partys-claim-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1093704784.html

Voting Machines Theft: Poll Panel Refutes Opposition Party's Claim in India’s Uttar Pradesh

The results of the state assembly elections in India's Uttar Pradesh will be announced on Thursday. These polls are particularly significant, as they are...

The State Election Commission in India’s Uttar Pradesh has rejected the main opposition party chief’s claims of theft of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Varanasi city, noting that the said machines were "marked for training" of officials who would be on duty on vote counting day. The EVMs were not used in elections, the poll commission has further clarified. The statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday night stated that a “rumour was spread by people from some political party who stopped the vehicle and alleged that the EVMs were used in elections”.The statement came hours after the state’s main opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi, a city in the state.Yadav, who is also the former state chief of Uttar Pradesh, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to “steal” voting machines. He levelled the allegations while addressing a press conference in state capital city Lucknow.He even alleged that senior government officials in the state capital were directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late at night where the chances of the BJP candidates winning the electoral contest were slim.A delegation comprising senior Samajwadi Party politician Naresh Uttam and Rajendra Chaudhary, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Janwadi Party's (Socialist) Sanjay Chauhan submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission alleging the "stealing of EVMs in Varanasi".The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh State Assembly polls concluded on 7 March and the counting of votes will be held on 10 March.The ruling BJP is required to win 202 of the total 403 assembly seats to retain its power in the state. In the last assembly polls, the party secured a thumping victory in the state by winning 312 seats. The Samajwadi Party was restricted to only 47 seats while Congress managed to win only nine seats.

