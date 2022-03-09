https://sputniknews.com/20220309/us-state-department-advices-americans-travelling-to-ukraine-to-take-dna-tests-draft-wills-1093705933.html

US State Department Advices Americans Travelling to Ukraine to Take DNA Tests, Draft Wills

US State Department Advices Americans Travelling to Ukraine to Take DNA Tests, Draft Wills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US State Department recommended that Americans who decided to ignore its urge not to travel to Ukraine over the insecure situation... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-09T06:09+0000

2022-03-09T06:09+0000

2022-03-09T06:09+0000

us

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082254484_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_90ea2cff975b9682444efe2971bcb817.jpg

"Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney…Share important documents, login information, and points of contact with loved ones so that they can manage your affairs if you are unable to return as planned to the United States. Leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them," the department said in a travel advisory for Ukraine.The Americans are also invited to discuss funeral arrangements, issues of children care and custody, as well as property ones, with their relatives.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics Donetsk and Lugansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 300 civillians have been killed and more than 700 injured in Ukraine since the start of the confllict.

us

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ukraine