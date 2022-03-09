https://sputniknews.com/20220309/us-secretary-of-state-blinken--uk-foreign-secretary-truss-brief-media-after-bilateral-talks-in-dc-1093722951.html
US Secretary of State Blinken & UK Foreign Secretary Truss Brief Media After Bilateral Talks in DC
US Secretary of State Blinken & UK Foreign Secretary Truss Brief Media After Bilateral Talks in DC
Earlier in the day, the two foreign ministers discussed further possible measures to help Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation and reduce... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-09T16:49+0000
2022-03-09T16:49+0000
2022-03-09T16:49+0000
us
uk
ukraine
russia
sanctions
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093724733_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0527c62ed6e364c50f9d04639c4a3d54.jpg
Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss are holding a press briefing following their bilateral talks. They met the day after their countries announced that they were banning imports of oil, oil products, and coal from Russia as part of further sanctions against the country over its special military operation in Ukraine. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093724733_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2172a3b9adef22996ff3c4b7d1c52541.jpg
US Sec of State Blinken and UK FM Truss hold joint briefing after meeting on Ukraine crisis
US Sec of State Blinken and UK FM Truss hold joint briefing after meeting on Ukraine crisis
2022-03-09T16:49+0000
true
PT38M50S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, uk, ukraine, russia, sanctions, energy, видео
US Secretary of State Blinken & UK Foreign Secretary Truss Brief Media After Bilateral Talks in DC
Subscribe
Earlier in the day, the two foreign ministers discussed further possible measures to help Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation and reduce dependency on Russian energy imports.
Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss are holding a press briefing following their bilateral talks.
They met the day after their countries announced that they were banning imports of oil, oil products, and coal from Russia as part of further sanctions against the country over its special military operation in Ukraine.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.