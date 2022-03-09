International
US Secretary of State Blinken & UK Foreign Secretary Truss Brief Media After Bilateral Talks in DC
US Secretary of State Blinken & UK Foreign Secretary Truss Brief Media After Bilateral Talks in DC
Earlier in the day, the two foreign ministers discussed further possible measures to help Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation and reduce
Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss are holding a press briefing following their bilateral talks. They met the day after their countries announced that they were banning imports of oil, oil products, and coal from Russia as part of further sanctions against the country over its special military operation in Ukraine. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
US Secretary of State Blinken & UK Foreign Secretary Truss Brief Media After Bilateral Talks in DC

16:49 GMT 09.03.2022
Earlier in the day, the two foreign ministers discussed further possible measures to help Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation and reduce dependency on Russian energy imports.
Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss are holding a press briefing following their bilateral talks.
They met the day after their countries announced that they were banning imports of oil, oil products, and coal from Russia as part of further sanctions against the country over its special military operation in Ukraine.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
