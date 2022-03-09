https://sputniknews.com/20220309/uk-prime-minister-holds-qa-session-in-house-of-commons-1093715348.html
UK Prime Minister Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons
UK Prime Minister Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons
Watch a live broadcast from the House of Commons in London where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a Q&A session.The session comes amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which started on 24 February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help amid intensified shelling by Kiev's forces. According to Russian President Putin, the operation is also aimed at demilitarising and denazifying Ukraine.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
UK Prime Minister Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons
This comes against the background of unprecedented economic sanctions imposed by the UK and its allies – the US and EU – against Russia due to its special military operation in Ukraine.
Watch a live broadcast from the House of Commons in London where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a Q&A session.
The session comes amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which started on 24 February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help amid intensified shelling by Kiev's forces. According to Russian President Putin, the operation is also aimed at demilitarising and denazifying Ukraine.
