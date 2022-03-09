https://sputniknews.com/20220309/uk-lawmaker-proposes-banning-russian-citizens-from-entering-amid-operation-in-ukraine-1093708887.html
UK Lawmaker Proposes Banning Russian Citizens From Entering Amid Operation in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Office minister and House of Lords member Susan Williams on Wednesday proposed amendments to the Nationality and Borders Bill to enable Russian citizens to be banned from entering the United Kingdom.
"We will be able to slow down the processing of applications, require applicants to pay £190 surcharge or critically suspend the granting of entry clearance completely," Williams told Parliament, as quoted by UK newspaper Independent.
The decision will send a strong signal to the Kremlin that Russia can not attack Ukraine, Williams noted, adding that new measures will allow the introduction of visa penalties on countries that pose a risk to international peace.
"These powers are scaleable and they are appropriate in both the context of improving returns cooperation and to take action against regimes waging war on the innocent," Williams said.
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine
, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.