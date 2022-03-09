International
LIVE: UK Prime Minister Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220309/uk-lawmaker-proposes-banning-russian-citizens-from-entering-amid-operation-in-ukraine-1093708887.html
UK Lawmaker Proposes Banning Russian Citizens From Entering Amid Operation in Ukraine
UK Lawmaker Proposes Banning Russian Citizens From Entering Amid Operation in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Office minister and House of Lords member Susan Williams on Wednesday proposed amendments to the Nationality and Borders Bill to... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-09T07:44+0000
2022-03-09T07:44+0000
situation in ukraine
world
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093708858_0:45:3403:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_9f94efdd85316656019ccc1f3f47195b.jpg
"We will be able to slow down the processing of applications, require applicants to pay £190 surcharge or critically suspend the granting of entry clearance completely," Williams told Parliament, as quoted by UK newspaper Independent.The decision will send a strong signal to the Kremlin that Russia can not attack Ukraine, Williams noted, adding that new measures will allow the introduction of visa penalties on countries that pose a risk to international peace.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093708858_674:0:3403:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f29c4917f45656f8b4d91c191a8030.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, uk

UK Lawmaker Proposes Banning Russian Citizens From Entering Amid Operation in Ukraine

07:44 GMT 09.03.2022
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSONWinston Churchill statue is pictured in front of the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, in London, Britain February 7, 2022
Winston Churchill statue is pictured in front of the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, in London, Britain February 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Office minister and House of Lords member Susan Williams on Wednesday proposed amendments to the Nationality and Borders Bill to enable Russian citizens to be banned from entering the United Kingdom.
"We will be able to slow down the processing of applications, require applicants to pay £190 surcharge or critically suspend the granting of entry clearance completely," Williams told Parliament, as quoted by UK newspaper Independent.
The decision will send a strong signal to the Kremlin that Russia can not attack Ukraine, Williams noted, adding that new measures will allow the introduction of visa penalties on countries that pose a risk to international peace.
"These powers are scaleable and they are appropriate in both the context of improving returns cooperation and to take action against regimes waging war on the innocent," Williams said.
On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала