UK Lawmaker Proposes Banning Russian Citizens From Entering Amid Operation in Ukraine

"We will be able to slow down the processing of applications, require applicants to pay £190 surcharge or critically suspend the granting of entry clearance completely," Williams told Parliament, as quoted by UK newspaper Independent.The decision will send a strong signal to the Kremlin that Russia can not attack Ukraine, Williams noted, adding that new measures will allow the introduction of visa penalties on countries that pose a risk to international peace.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

