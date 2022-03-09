https://sputniknews.com/20220309/scientists-warn-giant-japanese-orb-weaver-spider-could-become-endemic-to-north-america-1093701701.html

Naturalists in the American Northwest have labored in recent years to stop a deadly species of Asian hornet, nicknamed the “murder hornet” for its killing... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

A new study has found that the Joro spider might have the physical attributes necessary to survive in colder North American climates than just the warmer southeastern areas where it’s been spotted in recent years.The yellow, black and red spider is native to East Asia, but it could now become endemic to North America. However, while the spiders spin large webs and are of an intimidating size - an adult female can be 3 inches long from toe to toe - their bite is painful but not medically significant. Additionally, their impact on the environment seems to be small.The Joro spider spins massive, intricate webs to catch its insectoid prey, and it also uses its silk to create a “parachute” that can carry it a significant distance on the wind. However, it likely arrived in North America in a shipping container and not by riding the thermals across the ocean.Another species of invasive bug from East Asia, the Asian Giant Hornet, aroused fear due to its deadly sting, and authorities on the West Coast have worked for two years to try and stop the hornet from establishing a permanent presence on the continent. The massive insects can kill an adult human with their sting, and are infamous for slaughtering their way through the hives of honeybees, giving them the unsettling but not-entirely-inappropriate nickname of “murder hornet.”Benjamin Frick, a co-author of the study and an undergraduate researcher in the School of Ecology, cautioned that when it comes to the Joro spider, “there’s no point in excess cruelty where it’s not needed.”In fact, they could prove to be a benefit. The large insects will be a plentiful food source for birds or other animals, and they seem to have an appetite for the brown marmorated stink bug, another invasive species of insect that native spiders don’t like to eat.

