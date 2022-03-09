https://sputniknews.com/20220309/rats-in-uk-became-emboldened-during-covid-lockdown-country-hit-by-rodent-influx-1093721514.html

Rats in UK Became Emboldened During COVID Lockdown, Country Hit by Rodent Influx

The “lack of footfall in certain areas of towns and cities,” one pest control firm employee reportedly explained, led to changes in rats’ behaviour as they... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

The United Kingdom has recently witnessed an influx of rat mobs venturing into town centres as the rodents have apparently grown bolder amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Daily Star reports.While rats were previously reluctant to openly move through "high streets," they became more brazen as those areas became deserted due to lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the disease.As Paul Blackhurst of Rentokil pest control explained, "the lack of footfall in certain areas of towns and cities saw these nocturnal and fearful creatures become more confident as they were not being disturbed by regular human activity and noise."According to the newspaper, central London and south east of England became the biggest rodent hotspots, witnessing a 91.4 percent "year-on-year rise," with the North West, North Wales and Midlands experiencing 86.4 percent.Rentokil also reportedly mentioned a 73 percent increase in people "enquiring about fleas", with the company suggesting that it may be related to "an increase in lockdown pets over the last 12 months.”

