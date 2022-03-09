https://sputniknews.com/20220309/rapper-songwriter-eminem-hits-a-milestone-by-breaking-record-for-most-gold-platinum-singles-1093706487.html
Rapper, Songwriter Eminem Hits a Milestone by Breaking Record for Most Gold, Platinum Singles
Rapper, Songwriter Eminem Hits a Milestone by Breaking Record for Most Gold, Platinum Singles
Since the age of 14, Eminem has been creating rap music and given many hit singles including 'Smack That', 'Love The Way You Lie', 'The Monster', 'Rap God'...
American rapper and songwriter Eminem has become the new king of Gold and Platinum Singles as he made history by becoming the most certified artist for singles in Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) programme.The Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) took to social media, revealing that the 49-year-old Oscar-winning rapper has been awarded 73.5 million new certifications for his singles.With a total of 227.5 million new certifications that includes 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, Eminem has made a new milestone in his career spanning over two decades. Eminem, critically acclaimed as one of the greatest rappers of all time in 2000, made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2000 for being the "fastest-selling rap artist" with his third album 'The Marshal Mathers LP.'Recently, he was part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show that also featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Rapper, Songwriter Eminem Hits a Milestone by Breaking Record for Most Gold, Platinum Singles
Since the age of 14, Eminem has been creating rap music and given many hit singles including 'Smack That', 'Love The Way You Lie', 'The Monster', 'Rap God', 'My Name Is', and others. He popularised hip hop music in America while becoming one of the best-selling music artists of all time with worldwide sales of over 220 million records.
American rapper and songwriter Eminem
has become the new king of Gold and Platinum Singles as he made history by becoming the most certified artist for singles in Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) programme.
The Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) took to social media, revealing that the 49-year-old Oscar-winning rapper has been awarded 73.5 million new certifications for his singles.
With a total of 227.5 million new certifications that includes 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, Eminem has made a new milestone in his career spanning over two decades.
Eminem, critically acclaimed as one of the greatest rappers of all time in 2000, made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2000 for being the "fastest-selling rap artist" with his third album 'The Marshal Mathers LP.'