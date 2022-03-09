https://sputniknews.com/20220309/rapper-songwriter-eminem-hits-a-milestone-by-breaking-record-for-most-gold-platinum-singles-1093706487.html

Rapper, Songwriter Eminem Hits a Milestone by Breaking Record for Most Gold, Platinum Singles

Since the age of 14, Eminem has been creating rap music and given many hit singles including 'Smack That', 'Love The Way You Lie', 'The Monster', 'Rap God'... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

American rapper and songwriter Eminem has become the new king of Gold and Platinum Singles as he made history by becoming the most certified artist for singles in Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) programme.The Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) took to social media, revealing that the 49-year-old Oscar-winning rapper has been awarded 73.5 million new certifications for his singles.With a total of 227.5 million new certifications that includes 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, Eminem has made a new milestone in his career spanning over two decades. Eminem, critically acclaimed as one of the greatest rappers of all time in 2000, made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2000 for being the "fastest-selling rap artist" with his third album 'The Marshal Mathers LP.'Recently, he was part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show that also featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Sangeeta Yadav

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav

