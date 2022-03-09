‘No way’ Papa John's Pizza Chain Could Have Started Under Today’s US Administration - Founder

International
07:34 GMT 09.03.2022
American entrepreneur and founder of famous pizza franchise Papa John's Pizza said he’s "thankful" to have built his chain in 1984 under a president like Ronald Reagan.
John Schnatter, nicknamed commercially as Papa John, in an interview with Fox News Digital said that his pizza franchise would never have succeeded in today's economic climate.
"Could I do Papa John’s today in 2022? No way," he said as quoted by the Fox News. "No way." "Everything starts at the top. But the most important thing at the top is attitude. You know, your mindset. Reagan, Trump all had pro-small business mindset."
According to Papa John, US President John Biden administration has only damaged small business.
"I can't think of anything they've done to help small business, and I can think of a multitude of things they've done to hurt small business," he said.
He believes that government money-pumping is damaging the economy through the devaluation of the US dollar.
On Tuesday, the US Commerce Department said that the US trade deficit rose 9.4 percent month-on-month to reach a record high of $89.7 billion in January.
At US pumps on Tuesday, the retail price of automobile fuel gasoline was at $4 or more per gallon, its highest since 2008.
