https://sputniknews.com/20220309/no-way-papa-johns-pizza-chain-could-have-started-under-todays-us-administration---founder-1093703646.html

‘No way’ Papa John's Pizza Chain Could Have Started Under Today’s US Administration - Founder

‘No way’ Papa John's Pizza Chain Could Have Started Under Today’s US Administration - Founder

American entrepreneur and founder of famous pizza franchise Papa John's Pizza said he’s "thankful" to have built his chain in 1984 under a president like... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-09T07:34+0000

2022-03-09T07:34+0000

2022-03-09T07:34+0000

us

papa john's pizza

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093703731_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_25d21ca50609dfdb39f1e05aaea3ca88.jpg

John Schnatter, nicknamed commercially as Papa John, in an interview with Fox News Digital said that his pizza franchise would never have succeeded in today's economic climate.According to Papa John, US President John Biden administration has only damaged small business.He believes that government money-pumping is damaging the economy through the devaluation of the US dollar.On Tuesday, the US Commerce Department said that the US trade deficit rose 9.4 percent month-on-month to reach a record high of $89.7 billion in January.At US pumps on Tuesday, the retail price of automobile fuel gasoline was at $4 or more per gallon, its highest since 2008.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, papa john's pizza