NATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Keynote Speech During Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence
The Ottawa Conference is an annual gathering of Canada's defence and security community. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives his speech at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence, organised by the Conference of Defence Associations (CDA).The Ottawa Conference is taking place amid the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine. Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO seeks no conflict with Russia, adding that the alliance's main goal is to prevent conflict from spreading beyond Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Keynote Speech During Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence
The Ottawa Conference is an annual gathering of Canada's defence and security community.
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives his speech at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence, organised by the Conference of Defence Associations (CDA).
The Ottawa Conference is taking place amid the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine. Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO seeks no conflict with Russia, adding that the alliance's main goal is to prevent conflict from spreading beyond Ukraine.
