International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220309/live-updates-zelensky-ready-for-dialogue-with-putin--deputy-head-of-ukrainian-presidential-office-1093722605.html
LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready for Dialogue With Putin – Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office
LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready for Dialogue With Putin – Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office
This comes as Russia's special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazisy Ukraine approaches its second week. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-09T15:47+0000
2022-03-09T15:47+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
nato
us
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093722463_0:256:2733:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_b17b603c6fb7e0e008f2ce387ae85c99.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093722463_1:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c827797483ec752d891226d59918abe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, nato, us, sanctions, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
This combination of pictures created on January 11, 2022 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister following their talks in the Black Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gesturing as he talks during a press conference at the Ukraine's embassy in Paris on April 16, 2021 after a working lunch with French President. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready for Dialogue With Putin – Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office

15:47 GMT 09.03.2022
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
This comes as Russia's special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazisy Ukraine approaches its second week.
Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Igor Zhovkva said that Kiev is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and direct talks between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, the official said that direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are essential "to stop this horrible war." He stressed that Kiev's major conditions for such talks are a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
As of today, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus in a bid to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. The sides have agreed to establish humanitarian corridors to let civilians flee the areas where fighting continues. However, not all of these corridors have become fully operational.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Turkey's Antalya on Thursday.
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the country's breakaway republic of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help amid intensified shelling of civilians in the Donbass region. Putin, who also signed decrees recognising the republics' sovereignty on 21 February, said that Russian forces were deployed to Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more and subscribe to our Telegram channel: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
New firstOld first
17:57 GMT 09.03.2022
Stéphane Dujarric: UN Has No Info to Confirm Russia's Allegations Regarding Biolabs in Ukraine
17:31 GMT 09.03.2022
Blinken: US Has a Set of Interests With Venezuela, Including to Ensure Oil Supply
The United States has a number of interests with regard to Venezuela, including to ensure steady oil supply globally, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We have a set of interests with Venezuela. They include, of course, supporting democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people. They include securing the release of Americans who were unjustly detained there," Blinken said. "It's also true that we have an interest globally in maintaining a steady supply of energy, including through our diplomatic efforts."
17:30 GMT 09.03.2022
Guterres Office: UN Delegation Held Meetings at Russian Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs to Discuss Ukraine
Officials from the United Nations held meetings at the Russian ministries of defense and foreign affairs on Wednesday to discuss humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"Our humanitarian colleagues, who are in Moscow, held a high-level meeting today with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Participants agreed to continue strengthening this cooperation for the purpose of facilitating principled and timely humanitarian assistance to all people affected by the crisis in Ukraine," Dujarric told a briefing.
17:21 GMT 09.03.2022
Blinken Confirms UAE Support For Increased Oil Production
17:20 GMT 09.03.2022
Blinken: Poland's Proposal to Send MiG-29 Jets to Ukraine Shows 'Complexities'
Poland's proposal to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine is associated with certain complexities, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"The decision about whether to transfer any equipment to our friends in Ukraine is ultimately one that each government will decide for itself and has to make," Blinken said during a press conference. "We're in very close consultation with allies and partners about the ongoing security assistance to Ukraine, because in fact, I think what we're seeing is that Poland's proposal shows that there are some complexities that the issue presents."
17:03 GMT 09.03.2022
Truss: UK Will Step Up Building Economic, Security Alliances Worldwide, Including With India, Gulf States to Further Isolate Russia
The United Kingdom will strengthen its security and economic ties around the world to further isolate Russia, UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss said on Wednesday.

"We will step up our work to build economic and security alliances around the world, including with India and the Gulf nations, to further isolate Russia," Truss said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
17:02 GMT 09.03.2022
Pentagon: Biden 'Exceedingly Clear' No US Troops to Fight in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden has been exceedingly clear that no American forces will fight in Ukraine, including in the skies over the country, a senior American defence official said on Wednesday.

"The President has been exceedingly clear there will be no US troops fighting in Ukraine, that includes in the skies over Ukraine," the official said. "Nothing has changed about that policy, no one is looking for an armed conflict with Russia here in the United States."
17:00 GMT 09.03.2022
Russian MoD: Ukrainian Nationalists Struck Chernobyl NPP Power Supply, Russian Experts Launched Backup Diesel Generators
Situation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
Ukrainian Nationalists Have Attacked Substation Supplying Power to Chernobyl NPP, Russian MoD Says
17:05 GMT
16:53 GMT 09.03.2022
A customer reaches for the regular switch to fill her tank with the $2.92-a-gallon regular gas at a RaceWay gas station in Richland, Miss. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
US Gasoline Price Hits Record $4.25 Second Day in Row, Automobile Association Says
16:51 GMT
16:49 GMT 09.03.2022
US Sec of State Blinken and UK FM Truss hold joint briefing after meeting on Ukraine crisis - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
US Secretary of State Blinken & UK Foreign Secretary Truss Brief Media After Bilateral Talks in DC
16:49 GMT
16:40 GMT 09.03.2022
US Energy Secretary: No Risk of Radiological Release Due to Chernobyl Power Outage
Power outage at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine does not pose a near-term risk of radiological release, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday.

“[US Energy Department] analysis shows the loss of power does not pose a near-term risk of radiological release,” Granholm said via Twitter. “While there is no near-term risk to public health, these latest developments are another example of Russia’s extraordinarily reckless and dangerous actions.”

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of a power outage at Chernobyl on Wednesday, the agency said. The IAEA likewise assessed that there is no critical impact on safety.

The US Energy Department will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with federal and international partners on the matter, Granholm also said.

On 25 February, units of the Russian airborne forces took full control over the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in northern Ukraine. Since, the Russian troops and the Ukrainian soldiers of the NPP guard battalion have been jointly securing the power units and the sarcophagus of the plant. However, the Russian Ministry of Defence has issued a warning that Ukrainian forces may conduct a false flag operation involving a radiological event.
16:40 GMT 09.03.2022
Moscow: Kiev Allowed Nationalists to Use Weapons Against Those Trying to Flee to Russia
Kiev allowed nationalists to use weapons against those who attempt to evacuate to Russia, threaten to kill relatives, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC), said.

"The Kiev regime has authorized nationalists to use weapons against those who are attempting to evacuate to Russia, threatening to kill relatives who remain on Ukrainian territory. Radicals also threaten physical harm against those who are trying to receive humanitarian assistance," the general said.

According to Mizintsev, there are two checkpoints of the so-called territorial defence on the Sumy-Grayvoron highway, the personnel of which are in civilian uniform, armed with small arms and Molotov cocktails with the task of preventing the refugees from escaping.

"In Kharkov, nationalists, under the threat of using weapons, are forcing local residents to set up barricades of car tires at every intersection in order to prevent civilians from accessing humanitarian corridors," the general said.

Ordinary Ukrainians are beginning to understand that they mean nothing to the current regime, he said.

"Residents of cities and towns have lost their already dubious faith in the current government, which prefers not to notice human suffering," he added.
16:37 GMT 09.03.2022
US House to Vote on Gov't Funding Bill Which Includes About $14 Bln in Aid to Ukraine
16:33 GMT 09.03.2022
Kenyan Minister: US Ban on Russian Oil 'Political,' Not About Stabilizing Market
The United States ban on Russian energy imports is a political decision that has nothing to do with stabilizing the global market, Kenyan Petroleum and Mining Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said.

"Here are two things you have to think about. One - it is not about stabilizing the market, it's political. And one has to have the political logic behind it. So I think it is an individual issue, country by country. I can’t really say if this is a good idea or not, because I’m not in the mind of these people," Kamau said when asked about Russia's oil import ban.
16:30 GMT 09.03.2022
DPR: No Success With Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol, Only 28 Civilians Manage to Flee
16:29 GMT 09.03.2022
Energy Market Volatility Could Last Up to Four Years, Kenya's Petroleum Ministry Says
Energy market volatility could last for three to four more years, Kenyan Petroleum and Mining Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a ban on US oil imports from Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

"In my opinion, it will come off a little bit when the winter ends, but then it will be back in November when we star coming back for winter. I think this situation will only be over in about 3-4 years," he said when asked about the energy market prospects.
16:21 GMT 09.03.2022
Senior Pentagon Official Claims Russian Statement on US Bio Labs in Ukraine Used to Develop Bio Weapons is False
The Russian narrative that the United States is using its biological laboratories in Ukraine to develop bioweaponry is "untrue," a senior American defenсe official said on Wednesday.

"The Russian narrative that they've put out there is that the United States is somehow running or facilitating biological weapons labs in Ukraine and that these labs are going to pose a threat to them. This is a piece of the Russian playbook here to claim there are victims to create a false narrative to try to justify their own aggressive actions. It is absurd, it is laughable, it is untrue," the official said during a press briefing.
16:13 GMT 09.03.2022
Bolivia's Ex-President Plans to Initiate Int'l Public Campaign Against NATO
16:11 GMT 09.03.2022
NATO's Stoltenberg gives keynote speech during Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Gives Keynote Speech During Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence
16:04 GMT
15:59 GMT 09.03.2022
Nestle Reportedly Stops Investments in Russia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала