LIVE UPDATES: Zelensky Ready for Dialogue With Putin – Deputy Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office

Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Igor Zhovkva said that Kiev is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and direct talks between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, the official said that direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are essential "to stop this horrible war." He stressed that Kiev's major conditions for such talks are a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
As of today, Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus in a bid to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. The sides have agreed to establish humanitarian corridors to let civilians flee the areas where fighting continues. However, not all of these corridors have become fully operational.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Turkey's Antalya on Thursday.
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the country's breakaway republic of Donetsk and Lugansk asked Moscow for help amid intensified shelling of civilians in the Donbass region. Putin, who also signed decrees recognising the republics' sovereignty on 21 February, said that Russian forces were deployed to Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more and subscribe to our Telegram channel: https://t.me/sputniknewsus