Moscow: Kiev Allowed Nationalists to Use Weapons Against Those Trying to Flee to Russia

Kiev allowed nationalists to use weapons against those who attempt to evacuate to Russia, threaten to kill relatives, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC), said.



"The Kiev regime has authorized nationalists to use weapons against those who are attempting to evacuate to Russia, threatening to kill relatives who remain on Ukrainian territory. Radicals also threaten physical harm against those who are trying to receive humanitarian assistance," the general said.



According to Mizintsev, there are two checkpoints of the so-called territorial defence on the Sumy-Grayvoron highway, the personnel of which are in civilian uniform, armed with small arms and Molotov cocktails with the task of preventing the refugees from escaping.



"In Kharkov, nationalists, under the threat of using weapons, are forcing local residents to set up barricades of car tires at every intersection in order to prevent civilians from accessing humanitarian corridors," the general said.



Ordinary Ukrainians are beginning to understand that they mean nothing to the current regime, he said.



"Residents of cities and towns have lost their already dubious faith in the current government, which prefers not to notice human suffering," he added.