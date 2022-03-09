LIVE UPDATES: Meeting Between Russia's FM Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Has Begun in Turkey

Meanwhile, Russia has voiced concerns after a dozen US bio-laboratories in Ukraine that could be developing biological weapons have been discovered by the Russian military.
And Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Turkey's Antalya on Thursday.
