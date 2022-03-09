LIVE UPDATES: Meeting Between Russia's FM Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Has Begun in Turkey

Ukrainian Official Announces Opening of New Humanitarian Corridors on Thursday

New humanitarian corridors from a number of Ukrainian cities will operate on Thursday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"We are opening humanitarian corridors along the following routes: from the city of Trostyanets in the direction of the city of Poltava ... from Krasnopillya in the direction of the city of Poltava ... from the city of Sumy in the direction of the city of Poltava," Vereshchuk said in a video address.

Humanitarian corridors will also operate from Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izyum, Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin and Hostomel, she added.