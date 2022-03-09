International
BREAKING: EU Has Reached Limit of Its Capabilities to Impose Financial Sanctions on Russia, Borrell Says
LIVE UPDATES: Meeting Between Russia's FM Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Has Begun in Turkey
LIVE UPDATES: Meeting Between Russia's FM Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Has Begun in Turkey
The United States has been focusing on potential ways its NATO allies could deliver combat jets to Ukraine while not escalating the conflict with Russia, as... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
A tank near the city of Novoazovsk in Donbass.

LIVE UPDATES: Meeting Between Russia's FM Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Has Begun in Turkey

20:55 GMT 09.03.2022 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 10.03.2022)
The United States has been focusing on potential ways its NATO allies could deliver combat jets to Ukraine while not escalating the conflict with Russia, as Moscow's special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine is underway.
Meanwhile, Russia has voiced concerns after a dozen US bio-laboratories in Ukraine that could be developing biological weapons have been discovered by the Russian military.
And Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Turkey's Antalya on Thursday.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more and subscribe to our Telegram channel: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
09:58 GMT 10.03.2022
Ukrainian FM Kuleba Says Talks With Lavrov Were 'Difficult', No Agreement on Ceasefire Reached
09:56 GMT 10.03.2022
EU Has Reached Limit of Its Capabilities to Impose Financial Sanctions on Russia, Borrell Says
09:55 GMT
08:43 GMT 10.03.2022
Lavrov's and Kuleba's Pressers to Be Held in Separate Rooms - Sputnik Correspondent
08:22 GMT 10.03.2022
Meeting Between Russia's FM Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Has Begun in Turkey's Antalya
08:19 GMT 10.03.2022
Ukrainian FM Kuleba Arrives at Antalya Talks With Lavrov, Sputnik Correspondent Says
08:19 GMT 10.03.2022
Ukrainian Official Announces Opening of New Humanitarian Corridors on Thursday
New humanitarian corridors from a number of Ukrainian cities will operate on Thursday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"We are opening humanitarian corridors along the following routes: from the city of Trostyanets in the direction of the city of Poltava ... from Krasnopillya in the direction of the city of Poltava ... from the city of Sumy in the direction of the city of Poltava," Vereshchuk said in a video address.
Humanitarian corridors will also operate from Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izyum, Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin and Hostomel, she added.
08:17 GMT 10.03.2022
Turkey Hopes Meeting of Top Russian, Ukrainian Diplomats to Bring Peace, Foreign Ministry Says
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed hope that the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Antalya will bring peace and stability to the relations between their countries.
"The table is being laid… Hoping it will lead to peace and stability," the ministry tweeted ahead of the meeting, also set to be attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
07:53 GMT 10.03.2022
NATO Says Alliance Is Not at War With Russia, Wants to Avoid Escalation
NATO is not waging a war against Russia and wants to avoid escalation of situation in Ukraine, Assistance Secretary General Camille Grand said on Thursday.
"NATO is not at war with Russia and wants to avoid and manage the risks of escalation in this conflict. I think we need to help the Ukrainians wherever possible, but not let us be drawn into this conflict," Grand told the BFMTV broadcaster.
The official also said that NATO calls on Russia to halt hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.
07:17 GMT 10.03.2022
Trilateral Meeting in Antalya Scheduled for 8:00 GMT, Lavrov Expected to Hold Press Conference After Talks
07:08 GMT 10.03.2022
Lavrov-Cavusoglu Meeting Starts in Antalya
07:02 GMT 10.03.2022
Cavusoglu Says Held Bilateral Talks With Kuleba Ahead of FM Meeting in Antalya
06:53 GMT 10.03.2022
At Least 111 Ukrainian Troops Killed in Clashes Over Past Day, LPR Militia Says

"In the course of clashes over the past day, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and military equipment, including 111 servicemen", the LPR militia said in a statement.

06:45 GMT 10.03.2022
Ukrainian Military Launches Another 40 Grad Rockets at Vasylievka, DPR Says
06:30 GMT 10.03.2022
Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers to Arrive in Antalya, Turkey, to Hold Meeting
05:56 GMT 10.03.2022
Ukrainian Forces Launch 40 Grad Roсkets at Vasylievka in Donbass, DPR Says
05:49 GMT 10.03.2022
Carlsberg Stops Producing Beer on Russian Territory Amid Military Operation in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch brewery Carlsberg decided to stop producing and selling its beer in Russia following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, the head of Carlsberg Group, Cees’t Hart, said.

"Last week, we announced that there would be no new investments or exports from Carlsberg Group into Russia. Since then, we have ceased all advertising by both the Carlsberg Group and Baltika Breweries in Russia, and we will stop producing and selling our flagship brand, Carlsberg, in the Russian market," a statement said.

Russian company Baltika Breweries, which is a part of Carlsberg Group, will operate as a separate company, "with the purpose of sustaining our employees and their families", the statement added.
05:35 GMT 10.03.2022
Russia's Polyanskiy Dismisses Reports About Attack on Mariupol Hospital as Fake News
Outskirts of Mariupol amid the Russian special operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2022
Russia's Polyanskiy Dismisses Reports About Attack on Mariupol Hospital as Fake News
05:34 GMT
05:35 GMT 10.03.2022
Europe is Censoring Media Telling Truth About Ukraine, Ex-Bolivian President Morales Says
Presentation of the major international news brand, Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2022
Europe is Censoring Media Telling Truth About Ukraine, Ex-Bolivian President Morales Says
05:23 GMT
04:45 GMT 10.03.2022
US House Passes Bill to Ban Russian Energy Imports, Suspend Russia’s WTO Trade Concessions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed legislation to ban US imports of Russian energy products and to encourage the World Trade Organisation to suspend Russia’s trade concessions.
The House passed the measure late Wednesday night with a 414-17 vote, it heads to the Senate for consideration. The measure also reauthorises and strengthens the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act to cover corruption to impose more sanctions against Russia.
04:36 GMT 10.03.2022
US House Passes Omnibus Spending Bill to Fund Government, Aid Ukraine
The U.S. House of Representatives ahead of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S, March 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2022
US House Passes Omnibus Spending Bill to Fund Government, Aid Ukraine
04:36 GMT
