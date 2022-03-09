https://sputniknews.com/20220309/little-girl-playing-with-gigantic-python-leaves-netizens-shocked---video-1093704201.html

Little Girl Playing With Gigantic Python Leaves Netizens Shocked - Video

With over 5 million views and 42,000 likes, the video has taken the internet by storm, drawing a lot of reactions from the netizens. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

In a three-second video clip posted on the Instagram handle of snakemasterexotics, a little girl can be seen playing with a huge black python, leaving netizens terrified and in chills.A seven or eight-year-old girl named Ariana fearlessly holds and drags the snake as it slithers around her on the carpet, playing with it joyfully in the video clip.The spine-chilling video has caught the attention of many netizens who have flooded the comment section with reactions. While some Instagram users have appreciated the girl for being so brave, one of the users, however, cautioned: “This is not a pet. I repeat, not a pet.”

