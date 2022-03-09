https://sputniknews.com/20220309/if-serbia-had-not-condemned-russia-it-couldnt-insist-on-its-position-on-kosovo---vucic-1093703294.html

Vucic: If Serbia Hadn't Supported Anti-Russia Resolution, It Couldn't Insist on Position on Kosovo

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Serbian authorities were forced to support a resolution at the United Nations condemning the Russian operation to demilitarize... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

In an address to citizens last Wednesday, Vucic said that the Serbian authorities supported four of the 13 clauses of the UN resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, which do not imply sanctions.He said that the Serbian authorities do not plan to alienate the property of Russian companies in the country, but noted that the crisis due to hostilities in Ukraine is having a dramatic impact on Serbia, which has come under enormous foreign policy pressure.He said that many countries want to see the so-called state of Kosovo in international organizations, which Belgrade would never accept.At the same time, a rally in support of Russia was held in Belgrade. According to the organizers, about 50,000 people came to the main square of the capital.Meanwhile, the prime minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, announced last week that his country had applied for NATO and EU membership and claimed that Kosovo's accession to the EU would allow Western countries to more effectively resist those that support Moscow's position.

