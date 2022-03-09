International
LIVE: UK Prime Minister Holds Q&A Session in House of Commons
https://sputniknews.com/20220309/florida-evacuates-1100-households-amid-massive-wildfires-that-scorched-about-35000-acres-1093703491.html
Florida Evacuates 1,100 Households Amid Massive Wildfires That Scorched About 35,000 Acres
Florida Evacuates 1,100 Households Amid Massive Wildfires That Scorched About 35,000 Acres
Several massive wildfires in the Florida Panhandle spread through thousands of acres, forcing local authorities to evacuate over 1,000 households. The... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-09T05:53+0000
2022-03-09T05:53+0000
us
wildfire
florida
evacuation
firefighters
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093703464_0:346:2902:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_f822c681785e6eceb60c03df52cc42bb.jpg
Al least 160 wildfires have burnt 18,500 acres across the state, with the most massive one in Bertha Swamp Road consuming 14,000 acres on Monday and doubling the damage the next day, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing the Florida Forest Service (FSS).On Tuesday, the fire on Bertha Swamp Road burned 28,109 acres alone, and it is “moving very quickly,” according to governor Ron DeSantis.The 875-acre Adkins Avenue fire has ruined at least two structures and damaged another 12 households in Bay County since late Friday, forcing the evacuation of at least 600 homes.Since Friday, FFS helicopters have dumped over 30,000 gallons of water on this area, while 25 vehicles have been sent in to plow fire lines. The fire was 50 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the broadcaster.The 250-acre Panama City fire, which sparked on Sunday and prompted authorities to evacuate a 120-bed, state-operated nursing home, was said to be 60 percent contained.
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093703464_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5a244da0bbbdef0a8afecc590bb8f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, wildfire, florida, evacuation, firefighters

Florida Evacuates 1,100 Households Amid Massive Wildfires That Scorched About 35,000 Acres

05:53 GMT 09.03.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE FENDER/USA TODAY NETWORKRandall Shuman leaves his home on Whitehead Boulevard with a safe he was able to save from the ashes after the Adkins Fire tore through the area in Panama City, Florida, U.S. March 5, 2022
Randall Shuman leaves his home on Whitehead Boulevard with a safe he was able to save from the ashes after the Adkins Fire tore through the area in Panama City, Florida, U.S. March 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE FENDER/USA TODAY NETWORK
SubscribeGoogle news
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Several massive wildfires in the Florida Panhandle spread through thousands of acres, forcing local authorities to evacuate over 1,000 households. The situation is also complicated by strong winds that have reached 10 to 15 miles per hour in some areas, gusting up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.
Al least 160 wildfires have burnt 18,500 acres across the state, with the most massive one in Bertha Swamp Road consuming 14,000 acres on Monday and doubling the damage the next day, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing the Florida Forest Service (FSS).
On Tuesday, the fire on Bertha Swamp Road burned 28,109 acres alone, and it is “moving very quickly,” according to governor Ron DeSantis.
The 875-acre Adkins Avenue fire has ruined at least two structures and damaged another 12 households in Bay County since late Friday, forcing the evacuation of at least 600 homes.
Since Friday, FFS helicopters have dumped over 30,000 gallons of water on this area, while 25 vehicles have been sent in to plow fire lines. The fire was 50 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the broadcaster.
The 250-acre Panama City fire, which sparked on Sunday and prompted authorities to evacuate a 120-bed, state-operated nursing home, was said to be 60 percent contained.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала