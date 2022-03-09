https://sputniknews.com/20220309/florida-evacuates-1100-households-amid-massive-wildfires-that-scorched-about-35000-acres-1093703491.html

Florida Evacuates 1,100 Households Amid Massive Wildfires That Scorched About 35,000 Acres

Several massive wildfires in the Florida Panhandle spread through thousands of acres, forcing local authorities to evacuate over 1,000 households. The... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

Al least 160 wildfires have burnt 18,500 acres across the state, with the most massive one in Bertha Swamp Road consuming 14,000 acres on Monday and doubling the damage the next day, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing the Florida Forest Service (FSS).On Tuesday, the fire on Bertha Swamp Road burned 28,109 acres alone, and it is “moving very quickly,” according to governor Ron DeSantis.The 875-acre Adkins Avenue fire has ruined at least two structures and damaged another 12 households in Bay County since late Friday, forcing the evacuation of at least 600 homes.Since Friday, FFS helicopters have dumped over 30,000 gallons of water on this area, while 25 vehicles have been sent in to plow fire lines. The fire was 50 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the broadcaster.The 250-acre Panama City fire, which sparked on Sunday and prompted authorities to evacuate a 120-bed, state-operated nursing home, was said to be 60 percent contained.

