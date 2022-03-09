https://sputniknews.com/20220309/ex-keystone-xl-pipeline-worker-slams-biden-over-rising-gas-prices-in-us-1093726666.html
Ex-Keystone XL Pipeline Worker Slams Biden Over Rising Gas Prices in US
Ex-Keystone XL Pipeline Worker Slams Biden Over Rising Gas Prices in US
Crabtree insisted that the United States “runs on oil and gas, and it makes no sense for the Americans to suffer higher prices for it." 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-09T19:10+0000
2022-03-09T19:10+0000
2022-03-09T19:10+0000
us
gas prices
keystone xl pipeline
joe biden
criticism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/86/1078108684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_77e0ec2d9d3fdfff1d7858b5e1fd6a2a.jpg
As gas prices in the United States soar, a former Keystone XL pipeline worker named Neal Crabtree declared that the energy industry tried to warn US President Joe Biden, when his administration cancelled the pipeline in question, that it was also "canceling national security, foreign policy and energy," Fox News reports.While Biden, who recently banned Russian oil and gas imports, blamed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices in the United States, Crabtree told the media outlet that said issue goes beyond the current situation in Ukraine.He also addressed the remarks made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who said this week that “federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas" and that “there are 9,000 approved drilling permits that are not being used, so the suggestion that we are not allowing companies to drill is inaccurate.”He also advocated for removing the Biden’s administration “foot off the throats of the energy companies” and to allow the latter “do what they do best."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/86/1078108684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4bd0523ff31d31bf0cf9484bc20b2d5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, gas prices, keystone xl pipeline, joe biden, criticism
Ex-Keystone XL Pipeline Worker Slams Biden Over Rising Gas Prices in US
Subscribe
Crabtree insisted that the United States “runs on oil and gas, and it makes no sense for the Americans to suffer higher prices for it."
As gas prices in the United States soar, a former Keystone XL pipeline worker named Neal Crabtree declared that the energy industry tried to warn US President Joe Biden, when his administration cancelled the pipeline in question, that it was also "canceling national security, foreign policy and energy," Fox News reports.
While Biden, who recently banned Russian oil and gas imports, blamed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices
in the United States, Crabtree told the media outlet that said issue goes beyond the current situation in Ukraine.
"Even if we can fix the Ukrainian problem, the prices are still going up," he said, adding that Biden’s policies “have everything to do with the rising fuel prices in this country today.”
He also addressed the remarks made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who said this week that “federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas" and that “there are 9,000 approved drilling permits that are not being used, so the suggestion that we are not allowing companies to drill is inaccurate.”
"There's no energy company [that's] gonna spend the money to develop a new lease if they can't build a pipeline to move the project," Crabtree said.
He also advocated for removing the Biden’s administration “foot off the throats of the energy companies” and to allow the latter “do what they do best."
"We're not saying don't build windmills or solar farms. Start building them, have fun," Crabtree told the media outlet. "But right now, this country runs on oil and gas, and it makes no sense for the Americans to suffer higher prices for it."