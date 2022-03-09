https://sputniknews.com/20220309/ex-keystone-xl-pipeline-worker-slams-biden-over-rising-gas-prices-in-us-1093726666.html

Ex-Keystone XL Pipeline Worker Slams Biden Over Rising Gas Prices in US

As gas prices in the United States soar, a former Keystone XL pipeline worker named Neal Crabtree declared that the energy industry tried to warn US President Joe Biden, when his administration cancelled the pipeline in question, that it was also "canceling national security, foreign policy and energy," Fox News reports.While Biden, who recently banned Russian oil and gas imports, blamed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices in the United States, Crabtree told the media outlet that said issue goes beyond the current situation in Ukraine.He also addressed the remarks made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who said this week that “federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas" and that “there are 9,000 approved drilling permits that are not being used, so the suggestion that we are not allowing companies to drill is inaccurate.”He also advocated for removing the Biden’s administration “foot off the throats of the energy companies” and to allow the latter “do what they do best."

